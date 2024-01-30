Veterans card rolled out to streamline access to services

Thousands of Armed Forces veterans can now apply for their HM Armed Forces Veteran Card following the launch of the service.

Veteran Cards application service opened yesterday

Thousands who left the forces before December 2018 eligible to apply

Cards confirm veteran status and simplify access to support services

After months of testing, veterans who left the Armed Forces before December 2018 can verify their veteran status online with a new digital application service to receive a Veteran Card through the post. A paper-based application process is also available as an alternative to the digital system.

With around two million veterans in the UK, Defence Minister Andrew Murrison has welcomed the rollout of Veterans Cards, and the benefit it will have for the veterans community.

Minister for Defence People and Service Families, Rt Hon Dr Andrew Murrison, yesterday said:

“It is essential that every veteran can quickly verify their status and easily receive the support they need and deserve. “These Veteran Cards illustrate our gratitude and appreciation for those who have proudly served this country, and the incredible sacrifices they have made.”

The Veteran Card will provide veterans with a clear recognition of service, a tangible link to the Armed Forces, and allow them to easily verify their veteran status to access support and services from government, charities, and local authorities.

The Veteran Card service is being delivered by the Ministry of Defence (MOD), together with the Office for Veterans’ Affairs, as part of the work to improve the support available for veterans. The Ministry of Defence OD has worked with the Government Digital Service One Login team to engage with thousands of veterans to build the systems needed to process large volumes of card applications accurately and securely.

Minister for Veterans’ Affairs, Johnny Mercer, yesterday said:

“I am committed to improving the support available to our former service personnel who we owe a huge debt of gratitude. “Today is a huge step forward in helping veterans to prove their service, enabling them to access support services more easily. “I would urge all veterans to apply for their Veteran Card, and use it to access the services, such as Veteran Railcards and specialist healthcare, they are entitled to.”

The Veteran Card has already been provided to all service leavers as part of the discharge process with effect from 18 February 2019, and retrospectively to those who left on or after 17 December 2018.

To apply for a Veteran Card visit www.gov.uk/veteran-card