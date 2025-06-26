Ministry of Defence
Veterans in North of England set to benefit from Government's new support network
Veterans across northern England will benefit from VALOUR, the Government’s new £50m support system giving former members of the Armed Forces greater access to tailored support.
Thousands of veterans in the north of England will be the first to access streamlined support through new VALOUR network.
Announcement of pilot region will help ensure no veteran falls through the gaps, delivering on Government’s Plan for Change.
The first VALOUR network, set up in the North, will serve as a blueprint for future networks across the UK, recognising regional differences and requirements.
Veterans in the North will be able to use the pilot service to access the help they need, such as housing, mental and physical health and employment guidance and services.
The pilot is being launched by the Government’s Office for Veterans’ Affairs (OVA) in partnership with Greater Manchester, Liverpool City Region, West Yorkshire, and South Yorkshire.
It will develop and test a networked system of connected services including local authorities, public services and the third sector to ensure veterans are better supported – helping deliver the Government’s Plan for Change and commitment to renewing the nation’s contract with those who serve.
The northern pilot will collect data across local government, service providers, the NHS and charities focused on veterans’ needs to continuously improve the VALOUR service, shape policy and create a blueprint for national rollout in 2026.
The launch comes as new YouGov research reveals the majority of veterans in the UK believe local support is insufficient, with 73% preferring coordinated services across government and charities, highlighting a clear mandate for concerted action.
Minister for Veterans and People, Al Carns, said:
This Armed Forces Week, we are renewing our contract with those who serve and have served, by ensuring no veteran falls through the gaps.
From South Yorkshire to Liverpool City Region, I am delighted that veterans across the North of England will be the first to benefit from VALOUR and get better access to the tailored support they need.
By opening this pilot, we’re creating the blueprint that will transform veteran support nationwide, delivering on this Government’s Plan for Change.
Veterans will be central to the development of VALOUR and can sign up to participate in research that will shape the network on Gov.uk.
VALOUR will create a network of recognised centres across all UK nations and regions, with Regional Field Officers connecting charities, local government and service provider – while harnessing the power of data to shape improved services.
Development funding will soon be available for existing and new veteran centres to gain VALOUR accreditation and help signpost those requiring support to the right place. Further information on development funding for the VALOUR support centres will be released in the coming months, including eligibility and timelines.
The partnership will enhance data collection to shape better services, and the VALOUR network will have central oversight, providing even greater support to our veterans. This is the first time that the Government will draw on local expertise and collaborate across regions in enhancing support provision for veterans.
Greater Manchester Mayor, Andy Burnham, said:
For too long veterans have not been properly looked after despite their service to this country. So it is great that the government has launched the VALOUR network to give former members of the Armed Forces the tailored support they deserve.
In Greater Manchester we are proud of our Armed Forces Covenant which brings together our local authorities to support veterans in their area. The VALOUR pilot will give us even more resources to support our Armed Forces community with our Live Well model.
This scheme also highlights how improving lives in local communities can be done through further devolution, and we look forward to working alongside colleagues in the three other Combined Authorities to make this pilot successful.
Alongside VALOUR, the Government has invested £3.5m in homelessness services, launched free career support through Op ASCEND, and extended employer National Insurance relief. Veterans will be first to benefit from the GOV.UK wallet by applying for digital Veteran Cards later this year.
