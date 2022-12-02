Friday 02 Dec 2022 @ 15:35
Ministry of Defence
Veterans UK Enquiry Centre Festive Opening Hours for Customers

Veterans UK Helpline Festive Opening Hours

Date Opening Hours
Monday 19 December 08:00-16:00
Tuesday 20 December 08:00-16:00
Wednesday 21 December 08:00-16:00
Thursday 22 December 08:00-16:00
Friday 23 December 08:00-12:00
Monday 26 December CLOSED
Tuesday 27 December CLOSED
Wednesday 28 December 08:00-14:00
Thursday 29 December 08:00-14:00
Friday 30 December 08:00-14:00
Monday 2 January CLOSED
Tuesday 3 January 08:00-16:00 Normal service resumes from today
