Ministry of Defence
|Printable version
Veterans UK Enquiry Centre Festive Opening Hours for Customers
Veterans UK Helpline Festive Opening Hours
|Date
|Opening Hours
|Monday 19 December
|08:00-16:00
|Tuesday 20 December
|08:00-16:00
|Wednesday 21 December
|08:00-16:00
|Thursday 22 December
|08:00-16:00
|Friday 23 December
|08:00-12:00
|Monday 26 December
|CLOSED
|Tuesday 27 December
|CLOSED
|Wednesday 28 December
|08:00-14:00
|Thursday 29 December
|08:00-14:00
|Friday 30 December
|08:00-14:00
|Monday 2 January
|CLOSED
|Tuesday 3 January
|08:00-16:00 Normal service resumes from today
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/veterans-uk-enquiry-centre-festive-opening-hours-for-customers
Latest News from
Ministry of Defence
£15.4 million contract for first cutting-edge Navy crewless submarine02/12/2022 09:10:00
Project Cetus will deliver the largest and most complex crewless submarine operated by a European Navy.
Second major investment boosts fees for legal aid lawyers01/12/2022 09:15:00
Criminal legal aid lawyers will receive the biggest boost to their pay in decades thanks to wide-ranging reforms announced by the government yesterday.
Defence accelerates digital skills development with Amazon30/11/2022 12:25:00
Amazon and the Ministry of Defence are teaming up to scale up and accelerate work on advancing digital skills development across UK defence.
Regulatory Article (RA) 4809: Acceptance of Components – what’s all the change about?28/11/2022 16:05:00
RA 4809 has changed a lot recently; this article explains why it has changed, where it’s going and addresses some common misconceptions.
Statement to the twenty-seventh session of the conference of the States Parties28/11/2022 14:12:00
Statement given recently (25 November 2022) by Baroness Goldie DL, at the twenty-seventh session of the Conference of the States Parties of the OPCW.
New £90 million battlefield radio programme to benefit over 200 jobs28/11/2022 10:15:00
A £90 million contract to upgrade land-based radio capabilities will improve battlefield effectiveness while supporting over 200 jobs in Hampshire.
Royal Navy ships to be fitted with advanced new missile system24/11/2022 10:05:00
The missiles will be fitted to eleven frigates and destroyers after a deal with the Norwegian government.
UK to give artillery rounds and helicopters as part of military aid to Ukraine24/11/2022 09:10:00
10,000 artillery rounds will be donated, as the UK completes the first delivery of Sea King helicopters to Ukraine.