Vets Market Investigation: CMA updates on ‘behind the scenes’ progress

The CMA updates on information gathering and announces the appointment of a new advisory panel made up of 2 veterinary nurses and 4 veterinary surgeons.

In May 2024, the CMA confirmed its decision to launch a market investigation into veterinary services for household pets in the UK and published tips to help pet owners better navigate vet services.

There are 16 million pet owners in the UK and the unprecedented response – from the public and veterinary professionals – showed the strength of feeling on this issue. With this in mind, the CMA is updating on the work going on behind the scenes to deepen the Inquiry Group’s understanding of the issues. The Group, made up of independent experts and chaired by Martin Coleman, has been carrying out the investigation, supported and advised by CMA staff.

In July, the CMA published an issues statement which set out the scope of the investigation and the areas being explored – including the information pet owners receive when deciding on treatment options or making purchases, competition between vet practices, the profitability of different types of vet practices, and the regulatory framework which underpins the sector.

The CMA has used and will continue to use its formal powers to gather information, examine concerns in more depth and be in a position to shape any remedies, if needed, to address them.

The Inquiry Group has so far conducted:

Site visits: Over the summer members of the Inquiry Group and the case team have visited 20 different sites to talk to veterinary professionals to understand their work. These ‘behind the scenes’ visits happened across the UK – in Belfast, Edinburgh, Swansea, and various locations across England – and included visits to ‘first opinion’ local vet practices, veterinary hospitals, referral centres and practices that provide out-of-hours care. The team visited sites owned by larger corporate groups and several independently owned veterinary businesses, where they spoke to a range of veterinary professionals and observed several treatments and procedures first hand – including consultations, surgical procedures, and animal dentistry.

Roundtables: The CMA has held roundtable discussions with veterinary professionals at various stages of their careers, and representatives from animal charities. In-person roundtables were held in Edinburgh, Manchester, Swansea, and 4 virtual roundtables, to capture views on a variety of topics including the challenges faced by vets, how the sector has developed over the last 10 years, interactions with pet owners as well as costs and pricing. Roundtables with consumer groups will be held shortly.

Teach-ins: Various organisations in the veterinary sector have presented their views to the CMA at ‘teach-in’ sessions and shared how the veterinary market works, their concerns about the investigation and how regulation is working. Participants included the large corporate vet groups, the Royal College of Veterinary Surgeons, the Veterinary Medicines Directorate, the British Veterinary Association, and the British Veterinary Nursing Association.

The CMA has also used its formal information gathering powers to require vets and vet businesses to provide large amounts of information about the way their businesses operate. This information is being analysed and will be an important part of the evidence relied on in the investigation.

Today, the CMA is also announcing the appointment of its veterinary advisory panel whose purpose is to provide the Inquiry Group with clinical and practical insight and analysis on an ad hoc basis throughout the course of the investigation. It is comprised of two veterinary nurses and four veterinary surgeons.

The advisory panel’s insight will help ensure the Group is fully informed on day-to-day matters when it comes to make its decisions, including but not limited to:

Operation of veterinary practices – including roles and relationships between veterinary professionals, other staff, and other related organisations

Interaction with pet owners - including how owners’ decisions might be informed in different treatment/service situations, communicating recommendations and potential costs, and how those in different professional roles within a vet practice may engage with customers

Clinical practice – such as possible treatment options for defined conditions or illnesses of household pets

Regulation – including the operation and application of regulations and regulatory bodies

Martin Coleman, Chair of the Inquiry Group said:

We know our investigation really matters to pet owners who are worried about costs and vet professionals who want to provide good care, which is why we’re updating on how this work is unfolding. I’m pleased with the progress we have made so far; we’re on target to make our provisional decision by the middle of next year. This is far more than a paper exercise – hands-on site visits, teach-ins and roundtables are helping us build a true picture of how vet services operate day-to-day and where the challenges lie. Our new advisory panel – made up of practicing vet nurses and surgeons – will also bring immeasurable experience to the process, all of which will help us make well-informed decisions and reach the right conclusions. The next steps are set out in the administrative timetable on the vets case page.

Notes to Editors: