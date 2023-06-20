HM Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services (HMICFRS)
Vetting and Anti-corruption Part 1: How effective is the National Crime Agency at dealing with corruption?
We inspected the National Crime Agency in July and August 2022 and examined how well the agency deals with vetting, anti-corruption and prejudicial and improper behaviour.
This report examines the National Crime Agency’s ability to protect its assets from corruption threats.
It is part one of a two-part report.
We sought to answer the question: how effective is the NCA at dealing with corruption?
In part one of this inspection, we examined how well the NCA:
- vets its officers (including candidates wishing to become officers);
- identifies and prevents potential corruption, and how well it investigates corruption among its officers; and
- identifies and prevents improper behaviour by its officers, including gender-based prejudice.
Get the report
Read the report online
Vetting and Anti-corruption Part 1: How effective is the National Crime Agency at dealing with corruption? (HTML)
Download the report
Vetting and Anti-corruption Part 1: How effective is the National Crime Agency at dealing with corruption? (PDF document)
