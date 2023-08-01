Scottish Government
|Printable version
Victim Surcharge Fund – Annual Report 2022- 23
A report on those payments made into and out of the Victim Surcharge Fund, the recipient organisations, the administration costs and balance of the fund for the period 01 April 2022 to 31 March 2023.
Introduction
The victim surcharge came into force in Scotland on 25 November 2019 and applies to all persons who commit an offence on or after that date who are subsequently convicted and receive a court fine.
The surcharge is collected from offenders by the Scottish Courts and Tribunals Service (SCTS) in the same way it collects fines and compensation orders. The surcharge is then transferred to the Victim Surcharge Fund ("the Fund") which is administered by the Scottish Government.
Under Regulation 7 of the Victim Surcharge (Scotland) Regulations 2019 (the 2019 Regulations), the Scottish Ministers must keep records of:
- every payment made into the Fund;
- every payment made out of the Fund;
- the recipients of payments made out of the Fund;
- the outlays incurred in administering the Fund which have been paid to the Scottish Ministers under section 253G(4)(d) of the Criminal Procedure (Scotland) Act 1995 (the 1995 Act); and
- the balance of the Fund.
Under Regulation 8 of the 2019 Regulations, the Scottish Ministers must prepare and publish a report on the administration of the Fund. This is the third annual report and covers the period between 1 April 2022 and 31 March 2023.
'I have had one of the worst years of my life and this was the good news that I needed – I am very grateful for the support' (Victim Support Scotland)
Click here for the full press release
Original article link: https://www.gov.scot/publications/victim-surcharge-fund-annual-report-2022-23/
Latest News from
Scottish Government
Financial Sustainability Health Check of the Childcare Sector in Scotland01/08/2023 12:05:00
This update of the Financial Sustainability Health Check has collected evidence on the sustainability of the childcare sector, in particular relating to the impacts of the costs crisis, workforce pressures and the lasting effects of the pandemic.
Scotland prepares to welcome international cycling athletes01/08/2023 10:05:00
Thousands of international elite cyclists, including para-athletes, will gather in Glasgow and across Scotland this week for the start of the 2023 UCI Cycling World Championships.
Victim Surcharge Fund – Annual Report 2022- 2331/07/2023 15:05:00
A report on those payments made into and out of the Victim Surcharge Fund, the recipient organisations, the administration costs and balance of the fund for the period 01 April 2022 to 31 March 2023.
Protecting migrants’ rights in an independent Scotland31/07/2023 12:05:00
An independent Migrants’ Commissioner would stand up for the rights of people who have moved to an independent Scotland, under Scottish Government proposals.
Citizenship in an independent Scotland27/07/2023 15:05:00
First Minister outlines who may be eligible for Scottish citizenship.
HM Inspector of Anatomy for Scotland: annual report 2022-202327/07/2023 12:05:00
Annual report to The Scottish Ministers, written by Professor Gordon Findlater, His Majesty's Inspector of Anatomy for Scotland, providing a resume of duties undertaken in the role during the period 1 April 2022 to 31 March 2023.
Record medical trainee recruitment levels26/07/2023 12:25:00
New starts will begin training this August.
More medical training posts have been accepted at this stage of the recruitment year than ever before – exceeding last year’s record by 100 posts.
NHS Education for Scotland data as of 25 July 2023 shows that 1,061 posts have been filled so far this year from 1,137 advertised.
This includes 100% fill rates at entry level in General Practice, Psychiatry, Anaesthetics, Radiology and Emergency Medicine.
These trainee doctors will take up post in August 2023. Another recruitment round will be held before the end of the year for those taking up post in February 2024.
Minister for Public Health Jenni Minto said:
“I am delighted to see that Scotland continues to be recognised as a highly desirable place both to live and pursue a career in medicine. This is testament to our world-class medical education and training system as well as those working hard to prepare the next generation of doctors who will look after us in the future.
“These results show that NHS Scotland continues to grow accordingly to meet the needs of its patients and I look forward to welcoming these new doctors into the health service.”
NHS Education for Scotland Medical Director Dr Emma Watson said:
“As of today, 93% of posts advertised for August 2023 start dates in Scotland are filled.
“Many programmes have filled at 100% and in programmes which have not filled, we are working to understand why. There has also been a significant expansion of training posts across Scotland, particularly in General Practice which has a current fill rate of 100%.”
Background
https://medical.hee.nhs.uk/medical-training-recruitment/medical-specialty-training/fill-rates/2023-fill-rates.
HEE have used data from 17 June 2023. Recruitment is ongoing and NES has used figures from 25 July 2023.
At the equivalent stage of the 2022 recruitment year, 1,016 posts had been advertised and 961 had been filled (giving a 95% fill rate). While this year’s fill rate is slightly lower than it was at this stage in 2022, overall 121 more posts have been advertised and 100 more have been filled so far compared to the same time last year.
100% of posts advertised in General Practice have been filled successfully (273 out of 273). 46 posts were advertised in Core Psychiatry, 68 in Core Anaesthetics, 36 in Clinical Radiology and 28 in Emergency Medicine at entry level. All of these posts filled successfully.
Monthly GDP Estimates for May26/07/2023 11:25:00
An experimental statistics publication for Scotland.