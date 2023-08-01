Victim Surcharge Fund – Annual Report 2022- 23

A report on those payments made into and out of the Victim Surcharge Fund, the recipient organisations, the administration costs and balance of the fund for the period 01 April 2022 to 31 March 2023.

Introduction

The victim surcharge came into force in Scotland on 25 November 2019 and applies to all persons who commit an offence on or after that date who are subsequently convicted and receive a court fine.

The surcharge is collected from offenders by the Scottish Courts and Tribunals Service (SCTS) in the same way it collects fines and compensation orders. The surcharge is then transferred to the Victim Surcharge Fund ("the Fund") which is administered by the Scottish Government.

Under Regulation 7 of the Victim Surcharge (Scotland) Regulations 2019 (the 2019 Regulations), the Scottish Ministers must keep records of:

every payment made into the Fund;

every payment made out of the Fund;

the recipients of payments made out of the Fund;

the outlays incurred in administering the Fund which have been paid to the Scottish Ministers under section 253G(4)(d) of the Criminal Procedure (Scotland) Act 1995 (the 1995 Act); and

the balance of the Fund.

Under Regulation 8 of the 2019 Regulations, the Scottish Ministers must prepare and publish a report on the administration of the Fund. This is the third annual report and covers the period between 1 April 2022 and 31 March 2023.

'I have had one of the worst years of my life and this was the good news that I needed – I am very grateful for the support' (Victim Support Scotland)

Click here for the full press release