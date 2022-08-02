A report on those payments made into and out of the Victim Surcharge Fund, the recipient organisations, the administration costs and balance of the Fund for the period 01 April 2021 to 31 March 2022.

Victim Surcharge Fund: Annual Report 2021-2022

Introduction

The victim surcharge came into force in Scotland on 25 November 2019 and applies to all persons who commit an offence on or after that date who are subsequently convicted and receive a court fine.

The surcharge is collected from offenders by the Scottish Courts and Tribunals Service (SCTS), in the same way it collects fines and compensation orders. The surcharge is then transferred to the Victim Surcharge Fund (the Fund) which is administered by the Scottish Government.

Under Regulation 8 of the Victim Surcharge (Scotland) Regulations 2019 (the 2019 Regulations)[1], Scottish Ministers must prepare and publish a report on the administration of the Fund. This report covers the period from 1 April 2021 until 31 March 2022.

This report provides information on the matters set out in Regulation 7 of the 2019 Regulations:

every payment made into the Fund;

every payment made out of the Fund;

the recipients of payments made out of the Fund;

the outlays incurred in administering the Fund which have been paid to the Scottish Ministers under section 253G(4)(d) of the Criminal Procedure (Scotland) Act 1995 (the 1995 Act); and

the balance of the Fund.

Through the Victims' Fund, a person we support was able to get his fence replaced, after which the antisocial behaviour ceased. He was very glad to be able to move about freely again and was very thankful for the financial support given. (Victim Support Scotland)

Click here for the full press release