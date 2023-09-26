Victim Surcharge Fund opens

More help for victims as criminals pay towards costs.

Organisations that support victims of crime will be able to bid for support from a fund financed by penalties imposed on all offenders who receive a court fine.

Successful applicants will be able to use their share of the £350,000 Victim Surcharge Fund, which is now in its fourth year, to provide direct, practical help to victims. This includes repairing or replacing damaged items, providing replacement clothes for people escaping domestic abuse, or equipment that helps people impacted by crime feel safe.

Since its introduction in 2019, over £916,000 has been paid out to 11 organisations supporting victims and survivors of crime, including Victim Support Scotland, Angus Women’s Aid and the Manda Centre – which offers support to people affected by trauma, loss and personal crisis.

Minister for Victims and Community Safety Siobhian Brown said:

“While there are less crimes and fewer victims than over a decade ago, the impact on victims, can be devastating. That is why we are investing in law enforcement, crime prevention, and reducing reoffending through a range of activity. And we have invested £93 million over the past five years to support victims and we are committed to putting victims at the heart of the justice system. “It is right that convicted criminals pay for the harm they cause and the Victim Surcharge Fund has provided more than £916,000 to help support victims recover from their experience. “I encourage victim support organisations to apply to the Fund so that victims and survivors can continue to access the support and help that they need.”

Background

Victims' organisations interested in applying to the Fund can request an application form by emailing VictimSurchargefund@gov.scot and should apply by the 27 October 2023 deadline.

Previous recipients have included Victim Support Scotland, The Moira Fund, The Manda Centre, Angus Women’s Aid and Dumbarton District Women’s Aid.

The victim surcharge came into force in Scotland on 25 November 2019 and applies to all persons who commit an offence on or after that date and who are subsequently convicted and receive a court fine.