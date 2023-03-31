Victims and Prisoners Bill Introduced

APCC Joint Victims’ Leads Donna Jones and Sophie Linden, said: “It is good to see to see the introduction of this much anticipated Bill. It is a real opportunity, if delivered right, to put victims at the heart of the system and create approaches that deliver for them.

“We have been working closely with the Ministry of Justice to develop several key areas of the Bill, including code compliance and the duty to collaborate. We are clear that each partner must be effectively resourced in order to deliver upon the aims and objectives. We will continue to challenge the department and our partners to ensure this Bill delivers the best outcomes for victims.

“As PCCs we play a central role locally in monitoring performance through chairing our Local Criminal Justice Boards and are responsible for facilitating partnership conversations. We look forward to the Bill cementing our role and promoting partnership working to drive forward positive change.

“We are pleased to see the vital role of ISVAs and IDVAs recognised by the government, however, we would challenge the department through this Bill to press the judiciary to recognise the vital role these services play in supporting victims to attend court.

“We will be reviewing the Bill in detail over the coming days and closely engaging with it as it progresses through Parliament.”