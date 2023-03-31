Association of Police and Crime Commissioners
|Printable version
Victims and Prisoners Bill Introduced
APCC Joint Victims’ Leads Donna Jones and Sophie Linden, said: “It is good to see to see the introduction of this much anticipated Bill. It is a real opportunity, if delivered right, to put victims at the heart of the system and create approaches that deliver for them.
“We have been working closely with the Ministry of Justice to develop several key areas of the Bill, including code compliance and the duty to collaborate. We are clear that each partner must be effectively resourced in order to deliver upon the aims and objectives. We will continue to challenge the department and our partners to ensure this Bill delivers the best outcomes for victims.
“As PCCs we play a central role locally in monitoring performance through chairing our Local Criminal Justice Boards and are responsible for facilitating partnership conversations. We look forward to the Bill cementing our role and promoting partnership working to drive forward positive change.
“We are pleased to see the vital role of ISVAs and IDVAs recognised by the government, however, we would challenge the department through this Bill to press the judiciary to recognise the vital role these services play in supporting victims to attend court.
“We will be reviewing the Bill in detail over the coming days and closely engaging with it as it progresses through Parliament.”
Original article link: https://www.apccs.police.uk/latest-news/victims-and-prisoners-bill-introduced/
Latest News from
Association of Police and Crime Commissioners
Policing Vision 203031/03/2023 15:20:00
The sector-led Strategic Policing Partnership Board has developed Vision 2030 which builds on the successes of the Policing Vision 2025 to make transformative change across the whole of policing.
APCC response to anti-behaviour action plan28/03/2023 10:15:00
APCC Joint Local Policing Leads, Steve Turner and Jeff Cuthbert comments on the publication of the Government's Anti-Social Behaviour Action Plan
APCC leads comment on plans to ban the sale and use of nitrous oxide28/03/2023 09:15:00
APCC Addictions and Substance Misuse Leads, APCCs Joy Allen and David Sidwick respond to the announcement that the Government is to ban the sale and use of nitrous oxide,
Drugs drive crime and anti-social behaviour24/03/2023 10:25:00
With half of all homicides and acquisitive crimes believed to be drug-related, tackling drugs may be the single biggest thing that Police and Crime Commissioners (PCCs) can do to prevent crime and make communities safe.
Response to Baroness Casey report22/03/2023 15:10:00
APCC Chair Marc Jones said: “This report makes for difficult and distressing reading and will undoubtably shake the very foundations of the public’s trust and confidence in policing across the board.
Vawg leads respond to first data on police performance15/03/2023 14:15:00
APCC Joint Leads for Victims and Violence Against Women and Girls (VAWG), Donna Jones and Sophie Linden respond to first data on police performance
Changes to national forensic contracts10/03/2023 09:15:00
The NPCC has revealed upcoming changes to the way policing manages forensic science contracts and other commercial functions across England and Wales following a joint review.
Responce to nitrous oxide review08/03/2023 16:15:00
On 6 March 2023 the Advisory Council on the Misuse of Drugs (ACMD) published its harms assessment report on nitrous oxide following calls for the Home Secretary and PCCs to review the harms associated with the drug.