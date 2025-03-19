Victims and survivors of terrorism to be given greater support

The government will set up a dedicated support hub to meet the needs of those affected by terrorism as well as consulting on a new national day.

Victims and survivors of terrorism will receive strengthened support under new plans outlined by the government today.

As part of the Plan for Change, the government will set up a new dedicated support hub for victims and survivors, supporting their needs in the immediate and long-term aftermath of a terrorist attack.

Proposals for a new national day for victims and survivors of terrorism will also be consulted on, helping the country to remember and honour those who have been tragically killed or impacted by terrorist attacks.

Security Minister, Dan Jarvis, said:

The impact of a terrorist attack is long-lasting and evolving. Victims and survivors of terrorism need the highest levels of support to recover and rebuild their lives. These reforms will significantly enhance the support available to those affected. I would like to pay tribute to the bravery and courage of all those who helped to shape these reforms and pledge my commitment to ensuring victims and survivors of terrorism receive the support and recognition they deserve. The first duty of government is to keep our country safe, which is the foundation of our Plan for Change.

Victims and survivors of terrorism have long campaigned for better recognition. Victims, survivors, their loved ones and the general public are all encouraged to offer their views to shape key aspects of the proposed national day including naming the day, date, and suggesting ways the day could be commemorated.

Travis Frain OBE, survivor of the Westminster Bridge attack:

Recognition and remembrance are key to building societal resilience against violent extremism, and I welcome today’s announcement that the government will be launching a consultation on the establishment of a ‘National Day of Remembrance for Victims of Terrorism’. This is something that I, and several other survivors, have been campaigning on for many years, and I’m pleased to see that this government recognises the importance of these issues and the role that they can play in facilitating the recovery of those impacted by horrific acts of terrorism.

Brendan Cox, co-founder of Survivors Against Terror said:

Survivors of terror attacks have been crying out for change for years. Today’s double announcement is a major step forward in giving survivors and victims the recognition they deserve and the support that they need.

Terrorists aim to divide and weaken our society - our best response is to hold together - and stage one of that is looking after those who have suffered the most.

Other recommendations from the review will also be progressed including:

enhanced communications to victims to bolster awareness of the support package available to them

improving the support available for children and young people, to ensure they do not fall through the gaps

Dr Cath Hill, survivor of the Manchester Arena attack:

I wholeheartedly welcome this news. Sadly, we know as a society we are not immune from future terror attacks; therefore, it is essential that future survivors get the help and support they need. If we are to combat the devastation that terrorism can cause, as a society we must care for those who bear the brunt of these acts of terror. Developing a dedicated hub for support is a significant step forward and welcome by those of us who have campaigned for change.

Cheryl Stollery (wife of the late John Stollery - Sousse, Tunisia) said:

Today’s announcement is an important first step towards putting in place improved outcomes for all those impacted by terrorism, whether here in the UK or for UK citizens harmed in terrorism attacks overseas. As the survivor of a terrorist attack where my husband was killed, I know how important remembrance is so that our loved ones are not forgotten and we can come together and reflect on the importance of unity and gain strength in the face of adversity and terror. I am particularly keen to champion a Support Hub because I believe it will be a cornerstone for the future in being able to empower survivors to regain hope, strength, and resilience, not just in the weeks after the incident but also for the long term as needed.

The reforms have been designed in response to direct engagement with victims and survivors, open-source literature reviews and learning from other countries’ approaches.

The Home Office Victims of Terrorism Unit will now work to deliver the findings of the review and will continue to engage with key stakeholders on progress.

This comes as the Terrorism (Protection of Premises) Bill, also known as Martyn’s Law, approaches its final stages in Parliament, delivering on the government’s manifesto commitment to strengthen the security of public events and venues.