Victims come first in new justice law

Victims and Courts Bill receives Royal Assent to become law.

Parental responsibility to be restricted for perpetrators of worst child sex offences

Victims given longer to challenge sentences they believe are too lenient.

Measures to support victims in speaking out against crime and punish criminals who refuse to attend sentencing hearings – to deliver fairer justice for all.

Victims of crime will benefit from a series of crucial measures to ensure they get the support, protection and dignity they deserve, as the Victims and Courts Bill becomes law.

The Victims and Courts Bill has received Royal Assent - marking an important step towards building a justice system that works better for victims.

For the first time ever, the new law will allow judges to hand down prison punishments for cowardly criminals who refuse to attend their sentencing hearing. The measures will also protect innocent children by restricting the exercise of parental responsibility by offenders sentenced for serious child sexual abuse, and where a rape has resulted in the birth of a child.

The new legislation will also ensure that victims are not prevented from speaking out against crime and have longer than ever to challenge sentences they don’t feel fit the crime they’ve suffered.

The move is a vital part of the Government’s Plan for Change – helping to deliver justice for all victims and restore faith in the justice system.

Deputy Prime Minister and Justice Secretary David Lammy said:

For too long, too many victims have been left to navigate a justice system where they often felt like an afterthought. Today, that changes. The new Victims and Courts Act will make sure that victims’ needs, voices and rights are at the heart of our justice system. It is an Act for survivors, for bereaved families and for everyone who has fought to be heard.

The new legislation will include a series of important measures for victims and bereaved families. These include, but are not limited to:

Introducing a court order requiring criminals to attend their sentencing hearings or face sanctions if they don’t – so that victims and bereaved family members see offenders face the full consequences of their actions;

Protecting the children and victims of vile sexual predators by restricting the exercise of their parental responsibility where the child is born from rape, or when they are convicted of serious child sexual abuse with a sentence of four years or more;

Giving victims and their families more time than ever to refer a sentence under the Unduly Lenient Sentence scheme if they don’t feel it fits the crime they’ve suffered – from the current 28 days to up to six months;

Ensuring that non-disclosure agreements (NDAs) cannot prevent victims from speaking out about criminal conduct to anyone for any reason;

Strengthening powers for the Victims’ Commissioner to better hold the justice system to account and ensure victims receive the support they need.

Victims and Tackling Violence Against Women and Girls Alex Davies-Jones said:

For every victim who has felt let down by the justice system, this legislation sends a powerful message: you matter, your voice matters, and your rights matter. I would like to thank the remarkable families of Jan Mustafa, Olivia Pratt-Korbel, Sabina Nessa and Zara Aleena who have campaigned tirelessly to ensure offenders attend their sentencing so they can finally confront the reality of their crimes. I would also like to thank Tracey Hanson and Katie Brett whose incredible work will help ensure other families don’t experience the injustices they faced by not being able to challenge sentences they felt did not fit the crime. From today, we’re putting victims’ interests at the heart of the justice system, to protect them, support them, and deliver the fairer justice they deserve.

The new Victims and Courts Act will also give victims confidence about the routes available to receive information about their offender’s release, by updating post-conviction communication schemes.

It will also remove outdated restrictions on who the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) can appoint as Crown Prosecutors, allowing a larger pool of suitably qualified candidates to take on the role.

The new Act builds on wider action the government has introduced to support victims and ensure they get the fast and fair justice they deserve. This includes: