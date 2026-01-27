Ministry of Defence
|Printable version
Victims of serious and sexual crime to receive better protection and support in Armed Forces justice reforms
Victims of serious and sexual crimes to receive improved guidance and support in the Service Justice System.
Military personnel and civilians who experience sexual assault, domestic abuse or stalking at the hands of serving members of the Armed Forces will receive stronger protections under the new Armed Forces Bill.
The Bill, which was yesterday debated in Parliament for its Second Reading, introduces a suite of measures to protect victims of serious and sexual offences within the Service Justice System. These include:
- New protective orders to enable swifter action against perpetrators, reducing the risk of further harm to victims of inappropriate sexualised behaviours, domestic abuse, stalking and harassment.
- Stronger guidance and support to help victims provide an informed view to prosecutors on whether they want their case tried in civilian courts or the military system.
- The Bill will also give service police increased powers for investigations, including introducing new powers for Service police to authorise pre-charge custody. Currently only commanding officers can authorise pre-charge detention after arrest. This can create delays in the investigation process, prevention the preservation of evidence or risk further harm to victims and witnesses or to the suspect themselves.
The Minister for Veterans and People, Louise Sandher-Jones MP, yesterday said:
Having served in the Army, I recognise the challenges victims can face when coming forward to report offences.
We will ensure there is nowhere to hide for those who commit sexual violence. This Bill will strengthen protections for victims of serious and sexual crime, ensuring they receive the support they need and have a choice in how their case is handled.
Unacceptable and criminal behaviour has no place in our Armed Forces. Defence will play our part in delivering on this Government’s commitment to halve violence against women and girls, while recognising that abuse can affect anyone.
The new measures build on Defence’s efforts to ensure the Service Justice System champion a victim-centred approach.
This includes a pioneering prevention programme introduced by the Government in November 2025 to tackle the issue of unacceptable sexual behaviour and harassment in our Armed Forces. New prevention teams will operate from military sites in North Yorkshire and Plymouth, delivering training interventions to tackle the cultural and behavioural root causes of unacceptable sexual behaviour.
The measure supports the Government’s mission to halve Violence Against Women and Girls within a decade, while recognising that abuse can happen to anyone regardless of gender.
It also follows the creation of the Victim Witness Care Unit (VCWU) in 2023, which provides independent, trauma-informed, end to end support to victims and witnesses of serious crime, ensuring they receive the care and assistance they deserve.
In the Service Justice System, adult rape-flagged investigations are dealt with in quicker time, as highlighted in figures from 2024. That year, investigations in the civilian system took 338 days, with 59% of victims withdrawing, but 148 days in the Service Justice System with 24% of victims withdrawing.1
The conviction rate in the Court Martial for these cases (excluding guilty pleas), is 51% from 2022 to 2024 compared to 36% in the Crown Court.
These data points – in combination with the strengthened measures introduced through the Bill – demonstrate that the Service Justice System delivers swifter justice for victims, helping more cases to reach quicker conclusion and ensuring victims’ confidence that this is a system that will support and protect them.
These measures sit alongside wider Armed Forces Bill provisions including the creation of a new Defence Housing Service and extending the Armed Forces Covenant across all areas of government. There are also new powers to deter, detect and defeat drone incursions over military sites.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/victims-of-serious-and-sexual-crime-to-receive-better-protection-and-support-in-armed-forces-justice-reforms
Latest News from
Ministry of Defence
Government spends record levels to support our veterans27/01/2026 13:15:00
Government delivers record levels of investment to support veterans, across health, housing, employment and more.
UK Space Agency: How we protected the UK and space in December 202526/01/2026 16:09:00
This report was issued in January 2026 and covers the time period 1 December 2025 to 31 December 2025 inclusive.
Futuristic helicopter drones programme advances as British based companies selected to develop prototypes26/01/2026 15:15:15
A programme to build futuristic ‘wingman’ drones to operate alongside Apache attack helicopters is advancing as British companies have been selected to develop prototypes.
New digital medical records to speed up Armed Forces recruitment23/01/2026 14:10:00
New digital system - fully integrated with the NHS - will dramatically cut delays for those joining the Armed Forces, boosting readiness and recruitment.
UK Joint Squadron deploys Typhoon jets to Qatar23/01/2026 13:10:00
12 Squadron begins deployment to the Gulf region reflecting the strong UK-Qatar defence partnership that helps to keep the UK secure at home and strong abroad
Defence Secretary Denmark Press Conference22/01/2026 13:15:00
Defence Secretary Denmark press conference opening remarks on Defence and security cooperation (21 January 2026).
Half a a billion investment to upgrade RAF Typhoons and secure 1,500 British jobs22/01/2026 11:15:00
The government has this week committed over £650 million to upgrade the RAF's Typhoon fighter jet fleet, securing over 1,500 jobs across the UK.
500 students now learning latest digital and cyber defence skills through MOD scheme in Lancashire21/01/2026 16:20:00
285 students are the latest cohort to benefit from the Defence Digital & Cyber Bursary scheme, taking the total to 500.
Cutting-edge drone degree to train military forces of the future unveiled21/01/2026 14:20:00
Young engineers to master battlefield-proven technology at Hereford university from September 2026.
High North security set to be focus of Defence Secretary visit to Denmark21/01/2026 13:20:00
Defence talks in Copenhagen today will bring the UK and Denmark together to discuss High North security, industrial cooperation, and vital support to Ukraine, with Defence Secretary John Healey MP meeting Danish Defence Minister Troels Lund Poulsen.