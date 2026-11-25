Association of Police and Crime Commissioners
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Victims’ rights should be delivered right now
The Association of Police and Crime Commissioners (APCC) has welcomed the findings of the Victims’ Commissioner’s latest survey, published yesterday, which highlights the experiences of victims navigating the criminal justice system, reflecting concerns that have been raised by PCCs and Deputy Mayors.
These findings reinforce long-standing concerns about the impact of poor communication, lengthy delays and a fragmented justice process on victims. They demonstrate that too many victims are being failed and that the rights set out in the Victims’ Code are not being consistently delivered in practice.
APCC joint leads for Victims, Clare Moody and Matthew Scott, yesterday said:
“Victims should not have to fight for the rights and support they are entitled to. This survey shows too many are being let down by poor communication, lengthy delays and a system that is often difficult to navigate.
“The Victims’ Code is essential in ensuring victims are informed, supported and treated with dignity. When those rights are not delivered, confidence in the criminal justice system suffers.
“We support the Victims’ Commissioner’s call for a more joined-up, victim-centred approach and urge the Government to take swift action to improve compliance with the Victims’ Code which should be a reality, not a promise on paper. Victims deserve a system that works for them, not one they are left to navigate alone.”
Police and Crime Commissioners and Deputy Mayors have a vital role as local advocates for victims and are committed to seeing the Victims’ Code fully implemented as soon as possible. Effective delivery requires clear responsibilities across agencies, robust accountability, sustainable resourcing and a trauma-informed approach throughout the criminal justice process.
The APCC yesterday wrote to the Justice Secretary, calling for immediate action to improve compliance with the Victims’ Code and strengthen local oversight of how it is delivered.
The letter states that:
“Existing performance metrics, established relationships with criminal justice partners and experience convening local agencies mean the foundations for more effective scrutiny are already in place.
“Victims should not have to wait for new governance structures or the next version to receive the rights that they are entitled to under the Victims Code.
“It is vital that improvements are made in how victims experience the criminal justice system without hinderance or delay.”
Victims should not be left to navigate a fragmented system or struggle to access the rights and support they are entitled to. Working across the criminal justice system, there is an opportunity to ensure the Code is delivered more consistently in practice, so that every victim receives the information, support and treatment they deserve.
Editors’ note:
- Clare Moody is the Police and Crime Commissioner for Avon and Somerset
- Matthew Scott is the Police and Crime Commissioner for Kent
- The Victims’ Commissioners Victim Survey 2026 can be found here
Original article link: https://www.apccs.police.uk/victims-rights-should-be-delivered-right-now/
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