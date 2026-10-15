Crown Prosecution Service
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Victims to receive clearer communication on charging decisions to help them feel better informed and supported
A national expansion of the CPS Victims Programme means in the future, when a charging decision is made by the CPS, victims will receive direct communication explaining whether prosecutors decide to charge a case or take no further action, why the decision was made, their rights under the Victims’ Code, and what happens next in the case.
Wherever possible, victims will be contacted using their preferred method of communication, and by phone, email or post.
The service has been designed to improve victims' experience of the criminal justice process and help them better understand CPS charging decisions that affect them.
The expansion of the programme was announced by Attorney General, Ellie Reeves KC MP.
Enhanced service for victims of domestic abuse
Domestic abuse victims will be offered an enhanced service. In addition to direct communication from the CPS about charging decisions, where a case proceeds to trial victims of domestic abuse will be given a Victim Liaison Officer as a dedicated point of contact with the CPS throughout their case.
Victim Liaison Officers can answer questions about the prosecution process, explain developments in a case, and provide information about available support services.
This enhanced service builds on the support already available nationally to victims of rape and serious sexual offences, and bereaved close family members.
National expansion following successful pilots
The service has been piloted in three CPS areas - Yorkshire and Humberside, Merseyside and Cheshire, and Wessex - since 2023. Around 34,000 victims received direct communication from the CPS during the pilot phase.
Independent evaluation based on feedback from victims found those who received the service reported communication from the CPS as clear, empathetic and respectful. Victims said they had a better understanding of their rights under the Victims' Code and felt more informed about the decisions made in their case.
The findings demonstrated the positive impact that direct communication from the CPS can have on victims' understanding of the criminal justice process, and this informed the decision to expand the service nationally.
The expansion forms part of the work of the CPS Victims Programme, a programme dedicated to improving the service the CPS provides to victims of crime.
By providing clearer communication and greater opportunities for victims to understand decisions made in their case, the CPS aims to help victims feel better informed, better supported and more able to navigate the criminal justice process.
Notes to editors
- Information on when the expansion of these services will be rolled out will be announced in due course.
- More information about the CPS Victims Programme is available on the CPS website.
Original article link: https://www.cps.gov.uk/national-news/news/victims-receive-clearer-communication-charging-decisions-help-them-feel-better
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