Victorious Lionesses to be celebrated at Downing Street
A special reception for the Lionesses will take place at 10 Downing Street today, in celebration of England’s historic victory in the UEFA Women’s EURO 2025 final (Monday 28 July).
The Lionesses secured their second consecutive European title with a thrilling win over Spain in Basel on Sunday evening, capping off a remarkable tournament under head coach Sarina Wiegman.
Hosted by the Deputy Prime Minister and Sports Minister, the reception will take place on Monday afternoon, bringing together players, coaches, and representatives from The Football Association to mark this momentous achievement.
Prime Minister Keir Starmer said:
The Lionesses have once again captured the hearts of the nation.
Their victory is not only a remarkable sporting achievement, but an inspiration for young people across the country. It stands as a testament to the determination, resilience and unity that define this outstanding team.
I’m delighted that the squad will be welcomed into Downing Street as the whole country marks this historic win and the lasting impact they are creating for the future of the game.
The event follows the Prime Minister visiting the Lionesses at one of their training sessions last month, where he announced a new framework for schools to give every child across the country equal access to high quality PE and sport.
It also builds on the government’s wider work to support the growth of women’s sport, building on the legacy of the Lionesses’ achievements to ensure equal opportunities for future generations.
At the Spending Review, the Chancellor announced an investment of more than £900 million in sport, which will support a pipeline of major international events and deliver new grassroots facilities to drive growth through the Plan for Change and inspire the next sporting heroes.
Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner said:
Our Lionesses are absolute champions and they proved that again last night.
Not only are they bringing it home for England again, but they’re inspiring the next generation of champions too.
It’ll be a privilege to celebrate this amazing win with them in Downing Street.
Sports Minister Stephanie Peacock said:
The Lionesses triumph in Basel sums up the incredible attributes that makes them such powerful role models for aspiring athletes everywhere. It builds brilliantly on the momentum we’re creating in women’s sport, and I’m thrilled to welcome the squad to Downing Street to celebrate their achievement.
Sarina Wiegman and Leah Williamson continue to lead a group of players who are breaking barriers and showing us what is possible when we as a nation back talent and ambition. We are committed to playing our part to ensure this success translates into lasting change.
