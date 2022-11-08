Scottish Government
|Printable version
Video consultation scheme for patients rolled out to community hubs
Up to 40,000 consultations taking place every month.
The Near Me video consultation scheme is being extended so patients can use it in community settings such as libraries, community and health and care facilities as well as their own home.
The platform is already being used for around 40,000 consultations a month, helping to ease pressure on the health service, and saving people time and money travelling to appointments.
Near Me consultations include hospital outpatient appointments, GPs, and a wide range of other services including care homes, dietetics and mental health support. Patients should be offered the option of a Near Me appointment, if appropriate, by the hospital, GP practice or other service, along with details of a website address for its video clinic.
Now patients will be able to visit 55 hubs across Scotland which have set up areas for private video consultations thanks to funding from the Scottish Government.
The new hubs provide private confidential space, good connectivity, and help for those with low digital confidence or no access to a suitable device.
Health Secretary Humza Yousaf praised the innovative use of technology to benefit patients and ease the pressure of the NHS.
Mr Yousaf said:
“Face to face appointments will always be there for people who need them, but Near Me has many benefits to patients, including saving time and money. It is valuable in giving them options on accessing healthcare in a way that is easy and comfortable for them.
“It allows multiple family members to join consultations and saves patients having to take time off work or organise childcare.
“The platform has also reduced the need for travel, saving an estimated 57 million miles of travel since January 2020. That is so important at this time when we are looking at fuel costs and the impact on the environment.”
Andrina Robb, Near Me Support Manager for NHS Highland, said: “The Near Me system is safe and secure, and very straightforward to use. There is no app to download or registration required. Your details remain private, just like any other appointment.
“All you need is a device for making video calls, like a smartphone, tablet, or laptop, and an internet connection. If you don’t have these things, Near Me rooms are now available in some GP surgeries and other locations such as libraries. You can even invite along a friend or family member for support, and they can join the call even if they live far away.”
A feedback survey of nearly 25,000 users reported an average saving of 36 miles per visit – around 1.4 million miles a month. They survey also revealed 92% said the system was easy to use and 97% would use it again.
Background
Video Appointments (nearme.scot)
Original article link: https://www.gov.scot/news/video-consultation-scheme-for-patients-rolled-out-to-community-hubs/
Latest News from
Scottish Government
Funding pledge for loss and damage08/11/2022 15:05:00
FM confirms another £5 million at COP27 and urges countries to follow suit.
Supporting food and drink businesses08/11/2022 12:05:00
Food and drink businesses across Scotland will benefit from a share of more than £10 million to improve supply-chain efficiency, increase production and run feasibility studies.
94% of clients praise Social Security Scotland staff for ‘kindness’08/11/2022 10:05:00
More than £160 million in support paid out across 11 benefits in 2021-2022.
COP27 begins07/11/2022 15:05:00
The First Minister will today call on world leaders to deliver on the commitments they made in the Glasgow Climate Pact, as she attends the first full day of the COP27 climate conference in Egypt.
Non-domestic buildings - heating systems: research report07/11/2022 12:05:00
Research we commissioned from Locogen to provide a set of case studies on the installation of zero direct emissions heating systems in both new and existing non-domestic buildings.
Scotland to mark the Royal Coronation07/11/2022 10:05:00
Monday 8 May 2023 will be a national bank holiday to mark the Coronation of His Majesty King Charles III.
Access to counsellors in secondary schools and children and young people’s community mental health services: summary report - July to December 202104/11/2022 13:05:00
An analysis of information provided by local authorities on the school counselling service in their area from July to December 2021.
The impact of COVID-19: conversations with faith communities04/11/2022 12:05:00
Research that took place in 2022, about the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on a selection of faith communities in Scotland, and their thoughts about the future.
Extension to Edinburgh recovery service03/11/2022 16:20:00
Residential rehabilitation capacity increased through Scottish Government funding.