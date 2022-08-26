Video message by Commissioner Elisa Ferreira for the Political festival of Europe panel on “How do we ensure talent development and mobility in Europe?”

Video message given by Commissioner Elisa Ferreira for the Political festival of Europe panel on “How do we ensure talent development and mobility in Europe?”.

"Check against delivery"

Dear fellow Europeans,

One of the greatest assets in Europe is our people. We are a continent of highly talented, skilled and creative people. Nevertheless, we find ourselves in a time, where everywhere you look lack of employees is posing challenges for our social and economic fabric.

One of the great achievements of Europe is the free movement of people. This right to choose where you want to live, and work, is one of the great benefits of European citizenship.

But let us be honest: this choice is not always a free choice. The economy of the last decade has proved rather good at concentrating the most attractive jobs and the most attractive opportunities in just a few places.

As European Commissioner for Cohesion and Reforms, my responsibilities include the health of Europe's regions.

Earlier this year we published the 8th cohesion report. A ground-breaking analysis of the socio-economic situation of Europe's regions.

Most of the new jobs in the decade to 2020 were created in a few large metropolitan areas.

The result is that, in some places in Europe, young people must leave to get a job.

For example: for every 4 working age Romanians, living in Romania, there is another 1 living abroad.

And by the way, these figures understate the problem. Since the figures do not include movement between regions in the same country, and the picture is more severe for young people and for those with a degree.

Behind these figures, we see the young woman, her bags packed at the airport, saying goodbye to her family, and leaving in search of a better job.

And we also see many regions with unfilled vacancies, in essential areas such as local medical care, because they cannot compete with opportunities elsewhere.

In short: these figures tell us that we have a problem with brain drain.

So European Cohesion policy is investing in the strengths and opportunities of each region. The new digital economy gives us a chance to level the playing field, bringing existing jobs to new places. And the new green economy opens up opportunities in entirely new fields, from renewable energy to recycling, to deep renovation.

But none of these opportunities will happen without investment. Investment in very-high speed broadband, IT skills and IT equipment. Investment in the green economy. And investment in public services.

To focus these investments like a laser on the areas of greatest need and the areas of greatest opportunity, the European Commission plans to adopt by the end of this year a Communication on the brain divide. As well as the impacts in terms of brain drain, depopulation and an aging population.

It will analyse the long-term trends, as well as appropriate policy responses, at European, national and local levels. And we are already working with administrations across Europe to formulate strategies to make their regions more attractive as well as to manage key policy areas, from healthcare to employment.

Free movement of young people is still a good thing. As a European, I am committed to this.

But we want to make it, so that in the Europe of the future, leaving your region is always a positive choice, and never an economic necessity.

