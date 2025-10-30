Vietnamese migrants with no right to be here will be fast-tracked out of the UK under tough new migration agreement

The UK and Vietnam have agreed a landmark new agreement to crack down on illegal migration and fast-track the removals process.

Pact will see a sped-up returns process of those with no right to be in the UK, backed by biometric data sharing and streamlined documentation

Vietnamese were the largest single nationality small boats arrivals cohort in Q1 2024, and the fourth largest across the whole of 2024

The Prime Minister has today announced a new migration agreement with Vietnam – the strongest the Vietnamese government have ever agreed with another country – which streamlines our returns process with Vietnam and significantly strengthens our ability to remove illegal migrants with no right to be here, potentially enabling four times as many Vietnamese nationals to be returned to their home country.

This deal reduces the time for processing migrants’ documents by 75% for cases with supporting evidence – and eventually down by almost 90% – by cutting through red tape, making it faster and easier to return those with no right to be here.

This will save the taxpayer money and delivers on the Prime Minister’s promise to cut down on irregular migration and protect our borders.

The Prime Minister underscored that illegal migration is a global problem that requires international cooperation. That is why the UK has been striking deals to combat illegal migration that were never thought possible as going alone is not an option.

This government’s ground-breaking returns deal with France means for the first time the business model of the criminal gangs is being challenged head on, and the UK has struck new deals with countries ranging from Iraq, France, and across the Western Balkans.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer said:

“This landmark agreement with Vietnam sends a clear message: if you come to the UK illegally, you will be swiftly returned.

“We are cutting through red tape, accelerating removals, and dismantling the criminal networks that profit from illegal migration. This deal delivers on our promise to protect our borders and cut down on migration.

“The number of illegal arrivals from Vietnam has already been cut by half, but more can be done. Today’s agreement shows that through international cooperation - not shouting from the sidelines – we can deliver for the UK and for working people.

Under the Enhanced Migration Partnership Plan, both countries commit to faster returns of those with no right to be in the UK, backed by biometric data sharing and streamlined documentation.

It will see intensified intelligence sharing to dismantle immigration crime networks and ramp up deterrence messaging, targeting would-be illegal migrants before journeys even begin.

The Home Secretary signed the deal today with her Vietnamese counterpart, the latest agreement with international partners to tackle illegal migration.

Home Secretary, Shabana Mahmood said:

“For too long, this country has been unable to remove those with no right to be here.

“This important deal with the Vietnamese will help us ramp up removals of illegal migrants.

”And I will do whatever it takes to secure our borders.”

In this government’s first year, in total 35,000 individuals with no legal right to remain were removed, including 5,200 foreign national offenders - a 14% increase compared to the previous year.

The UK and Vietnam also agreed a new Comprehensive Strategic Partnership today, underlining the strength of the relationship. The Prime Minister and General Secretary Lam committed to further collaboration in defence, security, trade, climate and growth to deliver for working people in both their countries.

