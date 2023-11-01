Viewers' attitudes towards sex and violence on TV revealed

Viewers feel that the portrayal of sex and sexual relationships in programmes has improved and modernised, according to Ofcom’s latest study into audience attitudes towards sex and violence on television.

Audiences welcome ‘more enlightened’ TV portrayals of sex, including focus on consent and female empowerment

Viewers consider graphic, realistic TV violence ups dramatic value

Warnings and the watershed still considered important measures to protect children

People expect ‘edgier’ content to be shown on subscription streaming services

Participants in the research generally consider that the level of sexual content on TV has remained high but steady in recent years. But many viewers also told us they’ve observed changes in how sexual relationships are portrayed, with TV programmes now considered less likely to include gender stereotyping, objectification of women or uncritical depictions of exploitative relationships.

Viewers also consider that intimate scenes are less likely to be portrayed from an exclusively male perspective by default. They also recognise that broadcasters place greater focus on the issue of consent in sexual relationships and on female sexual empowerment. Parents in particular felt that TV has an important role today in providing positive role models in this respect, with the character Connell in BBC drama, Normal People, mentioned as an example

Click here for the full press release