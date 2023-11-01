Ofcom
|Printable version
Viewers' attitudes towards sex and violence on TV revealed
Viewers feel that the portrayal of sex and sexual relationships in programmes has improved and modernised, according to Ofcom’s latest study into audience attitudes towards sex and violence on television.
- Audiences welcome ‘more enlightened’ TV portrayals of sex, including focus on consent and female empowerment
- Viewers consider graphic, realistic TV violence ups dramatic value
- Warnings and the watershed still considered important measures to protect children
- People expect ‘edgier’ content to be shown on subscription streaming services
Participants in the research generally consider that the level of sexual content on TV has remained high but steady in recent years. But many viewers also told us they’ve observed changes in how sexual relationships are portrayed, with TV programmes now considered less likely to include gender stereotyping, objectification of women or uncritical depictions of exploitative relationships.
Viewers also consider that intimate scenes are less likely to be portrayed from an exclusively male perspective by default. They also recognise that broadcasters place greater focus on the issue of consent in sexual relationships and on female sexual empowerment. Parents in particular felt that TV has an important role today in providing positive role models in this respect, with the character Connell in BBC drama, Normal People, mentioned as an example
Click here for the full press release
Original article link: https://www.ofcom.org.uk/news-centre/2023/viewers-attitudes-towards-sex-and-violence-on-tv-revealed
Latest News from
Ofcom
What should media literacy by design look like?01/11/2023 14:05:00
Ofcom is seeking views on how tech firms can design their platforms in a way that promotes and supports their users’ digital literacy.
Celebrating Black pioneers in our industries for Black History Month31/10/2023 10:15:00
To mark Black History Month we’re looking at some of the Black pioneers who have helped to blaze a trail in some of the sectors that Ofcom looks after as a regulator.
Ofcom revises net neutrality guidance27/10/2023 10:10:00
Ofcom has revised its guidance on how ‘net neutrality’ rules should apply in the UK.
WhatsAppening in the world of online communications?25/10/2023 15:05:00
While mobile phone calls are still a popular way to keep in touch with friends and family, most adults would rather go without them for a day than forgo their favourite messaging apps if they had to choose between them, according to new research published by Ofcom.
Proposed changes to mobile phone repeaters regulations25/10/2023 10:25:00
Ofcom is proposing to make changes to existing regulations which govern the use of mobile phone repeaters.
Update on GB News impartiality cases24/10/2023 13:25:00
An Ofcom investigation yesterday concluded (PDF, 422.6 KB) that a programme presented by Martin Daubney (standing in for Laurence Fox), which aired on GB News on 16 June 2023, breached due impartiality rules.
Boost in volunteer rates for local community radio stations23/10/2023 13:25:00
Volunteers are vital in running local community radio stations. So, we’ve recently (20 October 2023) updated our guidance to increase the value of volunteers that stations can use when reporting on their annual turnover.
Latest telecoms and pay-TV complaints revealed20/10/2023 12:15:00
Ofcom yesterday published the latest figures for complaints we've received about the UK's main landline, broadband, mobile and pay-TV services.
Letter to video-sharing platforms regarding the crisis in Israel and Gaza12/10/2023 10:05:00
Yesteroday we wrote to the UK-established video-sharing platforms (VSPs) about the increased risk of their users encountering harmful content stemming from the crisis in Israel and Gaza, and the need to protect users from such content.