Ukraine’s digitalised warfare owes less to AI than to integrating systems and data under strong authority – lessons the UK and NATO should heed.

The war in Ukraine has been dominated by headlines about the cutting edge of technology in warfare, especially in the automation of functions and processes by AI. Yet AI and automation are not proving as consequential to operational successes as those efforts to integrate capabilities into coherent digital architectures. To draw the right lessons from Ukraine’s digitalised warfare experiences, one must consider the constraints and frictions in its uses of AI and automation, especially in the context of its disunified IT capabilities. Similarly, the manner through which situational awareness platforms like DELTA are integrated should be considered for NATO, with specific lessons on flexibility in data integration layers and the role of a strong implementation authority for the UK’s Digital Targeting Web.

This article draws on the author’s observations and conversations from Ukraine.

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