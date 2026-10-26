Views sought on future of free school milk in Wales

A 10 week consultation on school milk provision in Wales has launched.

The consultation is seeking views on whether the Welsh school milk scheme should be established or if free school milk provision should be discontinued.

Regardless of the outcome milk will remain is available to primary age children through breakfast clubs and at lunchtime via the Universal Primary Free School Meals offer.

A consultation seeking views on school milk provision in Wales launches today [26 October 2026].

Currently the School Milk Subsidy Scheme provides free milk to learners in Reception to Year 2 and subsidised milk to learners in Years 3 to 6 and is administered by the Rural Payments Agency (RPA) on behalf of Welsh Government. However, the RPA will stop providing the scheme to Wales after 31 March 2027.

The consultation is seeking views on the future of the School Milk Subsidy Scheme and whether a new Welsh school milk scheme should be established to continue the free the scheme from April 2027 or if free school milk provision should be discontinued.

Regardless of the outcome of the consultation, milk will remain available to primary age children through breakfast clubs and at lunchtime via the Universal Primary Free School Meals offer.

Strategy for Wales. One aim of this strategy will be to increase the use of Welsh produce across the food system, including in schools. School food will be one of the first areas of focus by the expert working group which will support the development of the National Food Strategy for Wales.

The Cabinet Minister for Education and the Welsh Language, Anna Brychan said:

Milk has long played a part in supporting the health and wellbeing of our youngest learners, and I want to make sure any decisions about its future are based on the fullest possible evidence. That's why I'm launching this consultation today, to hear directly from schools, parents, learners and the farming and dairy sectors. I would encourage everyone with a view on this issue to take part in the consultation and help inform our decision and way forward.

The consultation will be used to determine next steps and will run for 10 weeks and can be found here.