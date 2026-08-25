Scottish Government
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Views sought on phone restrictions in schools
Legislation to protect pupils’ education and wellbeing.
Pupils, parents and teachers are among those being encouraged to share their views about restricting phones in schools with the launch of a public consultation today.
The Scottish Government’s consultation will inform the development of legislation to restrict phone use in schools, given concerns about the harmful effect on pupils’ education and wellbeing. Views are sought on the extent, scope and potential impact of any restrictions, as well as any possible exemptions.
Updated guidance, published in June, already encourages schools to restrict the use of phones during teaching and learning time as a minimum while the proposed mandatory legal restrictions are being developed.
The consultation has been published alongside practical guidance for parents to keep their children safe online and manage their screen time – with the advice being posted from today on Scottish Government social media channels.
Speaking ahead of a visit to Perth Grammar School, Education Secretary Màiri McAllan said:
“Smartphones are a fact of modern life, and it is important that we equip the next generation with the necessary skills, knowledge and resilience to thrive. However, the evidence of the risks that phones can pose to young people is compelling – from disruption to education, sleep and wellbeing, to more severe harms including bullying, harassment and radicalisation.
“The Scottish Government is treating this as a public health issue. We are publishing content from today about how parents can help keep their children safe online, alongside surveys to seek views on what more can be done to support families.
“We have already used guidance to encourage headteachers to restrict the use of phones, but we know teachers, parents, carers and pupils want a consistent approach across Scotland. That’s why national legislation is important. This consultation gives children, young people, parents and carers, school staff and education authorities the opportunity to share their views on what this legislation should look like.”
Background
The consultation on restricting mobile phones in Scotland’s schoolsmeets the Scottish Government’s 100 Days commitment on mobile phones in schools. It is open for responses until 17 November, with analysis expected to be published in early 2027.
Mobile phones: guidance for Scotland's schools - updated 2026 - gov.scot
Children, young people and their parents or carers can also share details of additional support they might need via online surveys published last week. Protecting young people from online harms - gov.scot
Original article link: https://www.gov.scot/news/views-sought-on-phone-restrictions-in-schools/
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