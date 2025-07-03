Views sought on proposals for protecting Scotland’s environment

Draft plan to tackle nature loss, climate change and pollution

Members of the public are being asked to have their say on proposals aimed at boosting the health, prosperity and wellbeing of communities by improving Scotland’s environment.

The draft Environment Strategy sets out the opportunities for strengthening Scotland’s economy and improving people’s lives as a result of restoring and regenerating biodiversity, cutting levels of pollution and waste, supporting national net zero targets and improving Scotland’s environmental impact on countries across the world.

It includes key government actions which aim to support green jobs and industries, tackle poverty and promote social justice including:

the transition to a circular economy through the reuse and repurposing of materials

increasing renewable energy generation in Scotland and supporting industrial decarbonisation with independent scenarios from Ernst and Young (EY), showing that with the right support, Scotland’s low carbon and renewable energy sector could support nearly 80,000 jobs by 2050

projects to restore nature – including those supported through the Nature Restoration Fund - which are also improving people’s physical and mental wellbeing by providing greater access to nature

Cabinet Secretary for Climate Action and Energy Gillian Martin said: “This draft Environment Strategy sets out ways in which Government action will help tackle the nature crisis, as well as reduce pollution and support our net zero targets.

“These issues are interlinked, and by tackling them together we can protect our planet in ways that improve people’s health and wellbeing, reduce inequalities, and create new opportunities for business and investment. “We have already made significant progress in improving Scotland’s environment. We have cut pollution levels by banning a number of the most problematic single-use plastic products and introduced Low Emission Zones. “Scotland’s energy grid is also greener, thanks to the increase in the amount of renewable energy we now generate, we are more than halfway to reaching net zero by 2045, and our forthcoming Natural Environment Bill will introduce new statutory targets for restoring nature. “However there is still much more we can do – and it is vital we tackle these global crises in ways that create wider benefits for Scotland – supporting green jobs and industries, improving people’s health, tackling poverty and promoting social justice. “I urge everyone with an interest to have their say on the proposals.”

Deputy First Minister and Cabinet Secretary for Economy and Gaelic Kate Forbes said: “This draft Strategy shows how we can achieve both our environmental and our economic ambitions for Scotland, highlighting the business and investment opportunities that will flow as we move to a net zero, nature positive future."

Background

The draft Environment Strategy will be open for public consultation until 25 September 2025

Consultation on the draft Environment Strategy

The draft Strategy fulfils Ministers’ obligation under section 47 of the UK Withdrawal from the EU (Continuity) (Scotland) Act 2021 to prepare, consult on and publish an environmental policy strategy. Section 47 of the Continuity Act also requires Scottish Ministers to have due regard to the strategy when making policies, including proposals for legislation.