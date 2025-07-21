Villagers at flood risk in Pett receive new flood warning service

59 properties in Pett, in East Sussex, to benefit. Households urged to register for new, more targeted service.

The Environment Agency has announced a new flood warning service to 59 householders in Pett for the Marsham Sewer, a drainage channel, or ditch, that flows eastwards through the parish.

Pett is at risk of flooding from both the sea and the Marsham Sewer. The village has a flood warning service which covered the coastal risk, but not for the risk from the sewer.

But a new flood warning service area has now been created by targeting groups of households where, during periods of flood-risk, the chances of flooding might be greater than the larger surrounding area. This will make the flood warnings they receive more targeted and enable the homeowners to take the steps they need to respond in good time.

Flood warnings tell people about an imminent risk of flooding to their home or business and helps people make informed decisions about how to respond. There are three types of warning – flood alert, flood warning and severe flood warning. Each warning type is triggered by particular weather, river or sea conditions which cause flooding.

Householders are encouraged to prepare if they receive a flood alert, which could mean packing a bag that includes medicines, insurance documents and anything else they wouldn’t want to lose if flooding were to take place.

A flood warning calls on people to act now which means turning off gas, water and electricity and moving family and pets to safety.

A severe flood warning means you are in immediate danger and to follow advice from emergency services.

Henry Bethell, Environment Agency flood resilience team leader for Kent, recently said:

We know the devastating impact that flooding can have, which is why protecting people and communities is our top priority. However, the climate emergency means we cannot prevent all flooding – so we’re working to make communities resilient to future flooding. We want to ensure that everyone has as much time as possible to prepare for flooding, which is why we’re pleased that people in Pett will now be able to receive our free flood warning service for the Marsham Sewer.

Home and business owners will be automatically enrolled to the flood warning service via their mobile network. However, to get the most benefit out of the service the Environment Agency is encouraging people to register directly with them by calling Floodline on 0345 988 1188, or visiting www.gov.uk/sign-up-for-flood-warnings where they can register preferred contact details.

