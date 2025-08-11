Violence against women and girls in schools and among children and young people

Violence against women and girls is increasing, with online harms and abuse affecting girls at a higher rate than boys. What are the core challenges and opportunities in the UK?

Violence against women and girls (VAWG) refers to acts of violence or abuse that disproportionately affect women and girls. It includes rape, sexual offences, stalking, domestic abuse and technology-facilitated abuse. VAWG is increasingly recognised as a public health crisis and human rights issue. In 2023, the Home Office identified VAWG as a national threat, and in 2024, the National Police Chiefs’ Council described it as an “epidemic”. Girls aged 10–15 are particularly vulnerable, especially to online harms. This POSTnote focuses on VAWG among school-aged girls (5–18), with reference to wider youth experiences up to age 25.

Legislation and policy addressing VAWG have developed across several government departments. The Home Office has committed to halving VAWG by 2035 and is expected to publish a new cross-government strategy in 2025. It has invested in specialist services, police resourcing and perpetrator-focused initiatives. The Department for Education (DfE) updated statutory guidance on Relationships and Sex Education (RSE) in 2025, with new content on misogyny, incel culture and pornography. However, stakeholders have raised concerns about limited funding and inconsistent implementation. The Ministry of Justice has introduced new bills to strengthen victim protection and improve court processes. The Online Safety Act 2023 introduced age verification for pornography websites, and Ofcom has published guidance for tech companies on protecting women and girls online.

Data shows that women and girls are disproportionately affected by domestic abuse, sexual violence and stalking. Girls are more likely than boys to experience sexual violence, especially online. Vulnerability to VAWG is associated with age, ethnicity, sexual orientation, gender identity, disability, migration status and geographic region. For example, Black girls are more likely to experience adultification and online abuse, and girls in care are at increased risk of intimate partner violence.

VAWG occurs across multiple environments. In schools, reports show widespread sexual harassment and normalisation of harmful behaviours. Ofsted found that 9 in 10 girls had experienced sexist name-calling or unsolicited sexual images. In further education, provision is fragmented and RSE is not compulsory. Online, girls face exposure to violent pornography, deepfake abuse and misogynistic content. The ‘manosphere’, a network of online communities promoting harmful gender norms has become more mainstream, with algorithms amplifying misogynistic content. Girls in social care and the criminal justice system are among the most vulnerable, often having experienced prior abuse. Public spaces, including transport, are also sites of risk.

Challenges to reducing VAWG include inconsistent terminology, underreporting, limited data on under-16s, and low trust in the police. Systemic inefficiencies, such as fragmented services and court delays, further hinder prevention and support. Only 5% of domestic abuse-related crimes led to prosecution in 2023.

Interventions include primary prevention programmes in schools, such as whole-school approaches (WSAs) and RSE. Evaluations show that multi-method, long-term programmes can improve awareness and attitudes. Toolkits from organisations like the National Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children, Women’s Aid and the National Education Union support schools in implementing WSAs. Programmes targeting girls, such as SafeLives’ Changemakers and Advance’s Maia and Lift, aim to build confidence and resilience. Initiatives engaging boys, such as Beyond Equality workshops, focus on challenging harmful behaviours. Parental involvement and digital literacy programmes also play a role in prevention.

Secondary and tertiary interventions include survivor services, police-based initiatives and court reforms. Operation Encompass supports children experiencing abuse at school, and Pathfinder courts aim to reduce re-traumatisation. Online tools such as ‘Report Remove’ and deterrence chatbots help prevent and rapidly respond to image-based abuse.

International case studies from Australia, the US and Sweden show the effectiveness of school-based education, bystander programmes and integrated services. Evaluations highlight the importance of training, sustained funding and cross-sector collaboration.

This briefing was produced in consultation with experts and stakeholders, who are listed at the end of the briefing. The briefing was co-funded by The Nuffield Foundation. POST would like to thank everyone who contributed their expertise to this briefing.

