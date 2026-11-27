The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) has created a network of specialists to bolster support for its investigations linked to violence against women and girls (VAWG).

The nine-strong VAWG Subject Matter Network will work alongside IOPC case work managers and investigators on cases including domestic abuse, coercive and controlling behaviour, stalking, sexual offences, and police abuse of position for sexual purposes (APSP).

Many of the advisors come from public protection unit backgrounds, have experience working with VAWG support groups or with organisations providing VAWG training.