Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC - formerly IPCC)
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Violence against women and girls specialists to support IOPC investigations
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) has created a network of specialists to bolster support for its investigations linked to violence against women and girls (VAWG).
The nine-strong VAWG Subject Matter Network will work alongside IOPC case work managers and investigators on cases including domestic abuse, coercive and controlling behaviour, stalking, sexual offences, and police abuse of position for sexual purposes (APSP).
Many of the advisors come from public protection unit backgrounds, have experience working with VAWG support groups or with organisations providing VAWG training.
She added: “VAWG remains a national priority for policing. The police response to VAWG cases, and the handling of any related complaints or conduct matters, impacts public trust and confidence.
“Members of the VAWG Network will provide specialist support, guidance and advice throughout our VAWG-related investigations. These might include investigations into how police officers have handled VAWG cases, or where police officers or staff members may be accused of VAWG offences.
“They will be involved during the initial stages through to investigation strategy, interview plans, and final report writing to ensure all VAWG-related aspects are accurately identified and addressed.
“And the advisors will build on our existing engagement with specialist stakeholders who inform our thinking and provide valuable feedback on VAWG products, initiatives, and insight, including our engagement with ministers and the Home Office.
“Their experience and knowledge will be important to ensure we reach sound, informed and consistent outcomes, provide the best possible service to victims, and support our work to help policing improve its response to VAWG.”
The VAWG advisors will work closely with IOPC Survivor Engagement Managers (SEMs) who support victims in VAWG cases through the investigative process and any subsequent criminal proceedings.
“Our SEMs play an important role engaging with potentially vulnerable victim-survivors,” added Emily Barry. “They offer support for people to disclose and report offences, offer wellbeing help, provide case updates, and accompany victim-survivors during interview or at court.
“In conjunction with our new VAWG advisors they also help inform our approach to sensitive cases and ensure our approach is trauma-informed to reduce the risk of victim-survivors being retraumatised during our investigation into allegations.
“They will also support and upskill our investigative staff with the relevant knowledge and expertise required to investigate specialist aspects of VAWG and drive consistency across our work.”
Original article link: https://www.policeconduct.gov.uk/news/violence-against-women-and-girls-specialists-support-iopc-investigations
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