RUSI
|Printable version
Violence in Suweida Reveals Syria’s Volatile Transition Challenge
The violence in Suweida has triggered a response from both Israel and the interim Syrian government as local grievances spill into an international confrontation.
On 16 July, the Israel Defence Forces launched a series of airstrikes on key sites in Damascus, including the Syrian Ministry of Defence, military headquarters, and areas near the presidential palace. Israel framed the strikes as a warning to the Syrian government against further escalation in Suweida in the south, where clashes erupted between a Druze militia and Bedouin groups.
In response to the clashes local to Suweida, the Syrian government had deployed forces to restore order. According to Israeli officials, government forces entered a zone that Israel – currently occupying parts of the area – has designated as demilitarised of heavy weapons. The Israeli Air Force subsequently struck Syrian government targets, framing the strike as enforcement of its red lines and aimed at neutralising militias affiliated with the Syrian government responsible for massacres against the Druze minority in Suweida.
With over 1,200 reported fatalities in a highly volatile escalation, there is a credible risk that such violence could recur. As part of a ceasefire agreement, the Syrian government started evacuating Bedouin families (up to 1,500 persons) trapped inside the city of Suweida. The UN International Organization for Migration reported that close to 130,000 people were displaced in the hostilities. Syria’s President Ahmed al-Sharaa has vowed to protect Syria’s Druze and condemned external intervention aimed at fracturing Syria’s national unity.
Click here for the full press release
Original article link: https://www.rusi.org/explore-our-research/publications/commentary/violence-suweida-reveals-syrias-volatile-transition-challenge
Latest News from
RUSI
The 40 ‘Red Hackers’ Who Shaped China’s Cyber Ecosystem22/07/2025 16:05:00
Over two decades, China's informal hacker collectives morphed into key architects of China's cyber apparatus.
India’s Diplomacy of Dual Alignments: Russia and the US22/07/2025 14:25:00
India’s foreign policy divide: realists value Russia and worry about encirclement by a Sino-Russian axis; pragmatists favour the West for technology and economic growth.
Same, Same but Different? Launching UK Defence Innovation21/07/2025 16:05:00
UK Defence Innovation wants to accelerate UK defence technology and capabilities and provide a strategic approach to defence innovation.
Unshackling Training with Drones in the Army21/07/2025 14:25:00
Drone warfare has revolutionised the battlefield – it is urgent that regulatory barriers to training are modernised.
Beware the Robots: AI-Enabled Sanctions Evasion is Here08/07/2025 16:05:00
The era of artificial intelligence as an ‘emerging technology’ is over; the dawn of AI-enabled sanctions evasion is here, threatening to fundamentally reshape global financial security.
Why Israel and Iran had Decided to Avoid a Long War08/07/2025 14:25:00
The 12-day war between Israel and Iran had the potential to enflame the region and stretch into a prolonged conflict, but each party carried strategic concerns that necessarily drove the cessation of open warfare.
New Partnership to Explore National Security Impact of Disruptive Tech08/07/2025 11:05:00
RUSI to join Centre for International Governance Innovation and Balsillie School of International Affairs in two-year partnership.
Strategic Defence Review: Does it Pass its Tests?07/07/2025 16:05:00
RUSI analysts have applied tests to every major strategic paper published by the UK in recent years, and now look at how the Strategic Defence Review published in June 2025 satisfies close examination.