Violent man’s sentence extended after abusing against ex-partner

A violent man who assaulted and harassed his ex-partner in a sustained campaign of abuse has had his sentence extended after the Solicitor General intervened.

Jordan Crewe (27), from Caerphilly, has had his two-year sentence increased after the Solicitor General Lucy Rigby KC MP referred his case to the Court of Appeal under the Unduly Lenient Sentence scheme.

The court heard that Crewe was sentenced to 16 months in March 2022 for harassment and malicious communication offences committed against his ex-partner. The court also placed Crewe under a 12-year restraining order.

On the same day that Crewe was released on license in the October, he immediately breached his bail conditions when he barged into his ex-partner’s home before assaulting her and deflating her tyres.

The next day, Crewe visited his ex-partner’s home and, even after he was recalled to prison, continued to harass his ex-partner, sending abusive letters, messages and phone calls. He also asked his ex-partner to drop the charges against him.

Crewe was released from prison in May 2023 under strict conditions not to contact his ex-partner unless for extenuating circumstances.

However, a year later Crewe reignited his campaign of harassment. Over three months, Crewe sent unsolicited text messages asking the victim where she was, he activated a tracker app on the victim’s phone without her consent, he didn’t allow his ex-partner to see her family without him present and controlled what she wore.

Crewe sent videos where he simulated committing suicide, groped her in public, assaulted her and bit his ex-partner’s face.

The abuse and harassment culminated in an incident on New Years Eve where the victim was in a car with Crewe before he shouted at her, threatened to assault the victim’s family, and eventually assaulted his ex-partner in her car.

In a victim personal statement read to the court, the victim said that she was a happy bubbly person but now a shell of the person she was before. She also added that the mental and emotional abuse suffered will stay with her forever.

The Solicitor General Lucy Rigby KC MP yesterday said:

Jordan Crewe’s tirade of abuse against his ex-partner was appalling. He carried out a systematic campaign of violence and coercive control. Thankfully the Court has recognised the severity of Crewe’s actions and increased his sentence.

On 18 February 2025, Jordan Crewe was sentenced to two years at Cardiff Crown Court for one count of harassment, one count of strangulation, one count of Assault Occasioning Actual Bodily Harm, and one count of controlling or coercive behaviour.

On Thursday 15 May 2025, the Court of Appeal extended Crewe’s sentence to two years and ten months’ under the Unduly Lenient Sentence scheme.