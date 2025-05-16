Attorney General's Office
|Printable version
Violent man’s sentence extended after abusing against ex-partner
A violent man who assaulted and harassed his ex-partner in a sustained campaign of abuse has had his sentence extended after the Solicitor General intervened.
Jordan Crewe (27), from Caerphilly, has had his two-year sentence increased after the Solicitor General Lucy Rigby KC MP referred his case to the Court of Appeal under the Unduly Lenient Sentence scheme.
The court heard that Crewe was sentenced to 16 months in March 2022 for harassment and malicious communication offences committed against his ex-partner. The court also placed Crewe under a 12-year restraining order.
On the same day that Crewe was released on license in the October, he immediately breached his bail conditions when he barged into his ex-partner’s home before assaulting her and deflating her tyres.
The next day, Crewe visited his ex-partner’s home and, even after he was recalled to prison, continued to harass his ex-partner, sending abusive letters, messages and phone calls. He also asked his ex-partner to drop the charges against him.
Crewe was released from prison in May 2023 under strict conditions not to contact his ex-partner unless for extenuating circumstances.
However, a year later Crewe reignited his campaign of harassment. Over three months, Crewe sent unsolicited text messages asking the victim where she was, he activated a tracker app on the victim’s phone without her consent, he didn’t allow his ex-partner to see her family without him present and controlled what she wore.
Crewe sent videos where he simulated committing suicide, groped her in public, assaulted her and bit his ex-partner’s face.
The abuse and harassment culminated in an incident on New Years Eve where the victim was in a car with Crewe before he shouted at her, threatened to assault the victim’s family, and eventually assaulted his ex-partner in her car.
In a victim personal statement read to the court, the victim said that she was a happy bubbly person but now a shell of the person she was before. She also added that the mental and emotional abuse suffered will stay with her forever.
The Solicitor General Lucy Rigby KC MP yesterday said:
Jordan Crewe’s tirade of abuse against his ex-partner was appalling. He carried out a systematic campaign of violence and coercive control. Thankfully the Court has recognised the severity of Crewe’s actions and increased his sentence.
On 18 February 2025, Jordan Crewe was sentenced to two years at Cardiff Crown Court for one count of harassment, one count of strangulation, one count of Assault Occasioning Actual Bodily Harm, and one count of controlling or coercive behaviour.
On Thursday 15 May 2025, the Court of Appeal extended Crewe’s sentence to two years and ten months’ under the Unduly Lenient Sentence scheme.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/violent-mans-sentence-extended-after-abusing-against-ex-partner
Latest News from
Attorney General's Office
Dangerous sexual predator has sentence increased following intervention by Solicitor General14/05/2025 13:10:00
A dangerous predator who encouraged another man to rape and sexually assault a baby has had his sentence increased after the Solicitor General intervened.
Thompsons Lecture: Employment law and the fundamental right to security12/05/2025 16:20:00
On Thursday 8 May 2025, the Attorney General Lord Hermer KC delivered the Thompson Foundation Lecture on “Employment law and the fundamental right to security”
Violent man’s sentence increased after fatal stabbing12/05/2025 11:25:00
A violent man who helped his friend fatally stab Harleigh Hepworth to death has had his sentence increased after the Solicitor General intervened.
Sentence increase for child groomer following intervention by Solicitor General08/05/2025 13:20:00
A man who groomed and sexually abused a child has had his sentence increased after the Solicitor General intervened.
Rapists and domestic abusers have sentences increased after Solicitor General intervenes07/05/2025 14:15:00
Violent offenders who abused women have had their sentences increased after Solicitor General Lucy Rigby KC MP referred their cases to the Court of Appeal.
Solicitor General’s intervention leads to increase in sex offender’s sentence05/05/2025 10:10:00
A sex offender who sexually assaulted multiple young women and girls has had his sentence increased after the Solicitor General Lucy Rigby KC MP intervened.
Rapist who posed as professional photographer has sentence increased02/05/2025 15:15:15
A sexual predator who posed as a photographer to lure women to his home before sexually abusing them has sentence increased after Solicitor General intervenes.
Man who stabbed two strangers has sentence more than doubled after intervention by the Solicitor General22/04/2025 16:20:00
A man who stabbed two people with a kitchen knife has his sentence increased to a decade after it was referred under the Unduly Lenient Sentence Scheme to the Court of Appeal by Solicitor General, Lucy Rigby KC MP.
Dangerous driver who killed passenger has sentence increased following intervention by Solicitor General22/04/2025 13:20:00
A dangerous driver who killed a teenage passenger and hospitalised another after driving at double the speed limit has had his sentence increased after Solicitor General Lucy Rigby KC MP intervened.