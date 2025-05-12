Violent man’s sentence increased after fatal stabbing

A violent man who helped his friend fatally stab Harleigh Hepworth to death has had his sentence increased after the Solicitor General intervened.

Jovarn Esterine (18), from Wolverhampton, has had his sentence increased by two years after the Solicitor General Lucy Rigby KC MP referred his case to the Court of Appeal under the Unduly Lenient Sentence scheme.

The court heard that on 7 March 2024, Harleigh Hepworth and Harleigh’s friend travelled to Wolverhampton where they met Esterine and another teenager, who cannot be named for legal reasons.

Harleigh, who was from Rugeley, Staffordshire, and his friend were taken to a park by Esterine and the other teenager before being asked to hand over their phones.

When Harleigh asked for his phone back, he was stabbed by the teenager. At the same time, Esterine held Harleigh’s friend at knifepoint, preventing him from helping Harleigh.

After the fatal stabbing, Esterine held a knife to the friend’s chest, threatening to kill him unless he handed over the passcode to his phone, which the pair then stole.

Esterine and his accomplice fled the scene, leaving Harleigh to die in the park.

In a Victim’s Impact Statement, Harleigh’s family said they now don’t have the opportunity to see Harleigh grow up and start his adult life.

The court also heard that Esterine has previous convictions for theft and other offences.

The Solicitor General Lucy Rigby KC MP said:

I was shocked by the brutal violence in this case. Jovarn Esterine played an important role in Harleigh’s killing before callously leaving him to die on the ground. Harleigh had his whole life ahead of him and I would like to offer my sympathies to Harleigh’s family and friends. The court has quite rightly increased Jovarn Esterine’s sentence. This government will not tolerate mindless violence and I will intervene to ensure justice is served.

On 28 January 2025 at Manchester Crown Court, Jovarn Esterine was sentenced to seven years’ detention after he was convicted of one count of manslaughter, one count of carrying a bladed weapon and two counts of robbery.

On Friday 9 May, the Court of Appeal quashed Jovarn Esterine’s sentence and substituted it for a total of nine years detention.