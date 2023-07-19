Violent offender’s sentence increased after court intervenes

A violent attacker who brutally assaulted a woman before locking her in her home and setting fire to the carpet has had his sentence increased.

Patrick Blenman, from Cambridge, will now serve three years and nine months in jail after the Solicitor General referred the case to Court of Appeal under the Unduly Lenient Sentence Scheme.

The court heard that on 10 August 2021, Patrick Blenman refused to leave the woman’s flat despite repeated requests.

When she threatened to call the police, Blenman violently assaulted her and she locked herself in the bathroom. He then bolted the front door and set fire to the carpet.

In a desperate attempt to escape the burning building, the women jumped out of the third-floor window sustaining further injury.

Solicitor General Michael Tomlinson KC MP said:

This was a terrifying attack on his victim who desperately jumped three storeys to escape. She suffered physical injuries from both the assault and jumping from the window as well as ongoing psychological trauma. Thankfully, the court recognised the brutality and ordered her attacker to spend longer in jail. No-one should suffer violence like this, and this case should serve as a strong warning that we will use all our powers to punish those responsible.

On 21 April 2023, Patrick Blenman was sentenced to a total of 30 months’ imprisonment at Reading Crown Court after he was found guilty of one count of assault, one count of arson and one count of false imprisonment.

The Court of Appeal increased the sentence on Friday 14 July after the Solicitor General referred Blenman’s sentence under the Unduly Lenient Sentence scheme.