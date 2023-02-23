Violent robber will spend longer in prison

A persistent and aggressive robber has had his sentence increased by two years and six months after his case was referred under the unduly lenient sentence scheme.

On 22 April 2022, Biddle along with two other individuals, approached two teenagers in a park in Worcester. Biddle threatened one of the teenagers with a knife and told him to punch his friend.

The 14-year-old refused to punch his friend and was assaulted by one of Biddle’s accomplices before managing to run away.

On 1 July 2022, Biddle and the same two individuals involved in the park attack, approached an adult walking in an alleyway, near Worcester Shrub Hill Station, before demanding his wallet and money.

When the victim refused, Biddle punched him to the side of his head, threatened to ‘shank’ him suggesting he had a knife and then chased the victim with a broken bottle.

The victim sought the help of a male and female passing by and managed to flee the scene. However, the man and women were then both attacked and punched to the head, causing them to fall to the floor before they were robbed.

Albert Biddle, 25, of Worcester, was found guilty on three separate counts of robbery, as well as one count of attempted robbery and one count of threatening with an offensive weapon.

He was sentenced to four years’ and six months’ imprisonment at Worcester Crown Court.

Following the sentencing on 15 November 2022, the case was referred to the Court of Appeal under the Unduly Lenient Sentence scheme.

Biddle’s original sentence was found to be unduly lenient by the Court on 21 February 2023 and was increased to seven years’ imprisonment.

Speaking after the hearing, the Solicitor General Michael Tomlinson KC MP said: