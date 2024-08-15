Crown Prosecution Service
Printable version
Violent thug jailed after throwing bricks at police during disorder in Manchester
A thug has been jailed today for violent disorder during a riot on 31 July in Manchester
Paul Smith, 21, has been sentenced to two years and 10 months in prison after pleading guilty to violent disorder at Manchester Square Crown Court. The court also imposed a seven-year criminal behaviour order.
Greater Manchester Police reviewed CCTV and body worn camera footage which clearly showed Smith launching bricks and missiles at police vans.
While this was happening a group of men was storming the Holiday Inn Hotel trying to find and attack asylum seekers.
Smith pleaded guilty at Manchester Magistrates’ Court last Thursday morning and was remanded in custody after he was seen throwing “what appeared to be a glass beer bottle” during disorder outside the Holiday Inn Hotel on 31 July 2024.
Janet Potter, Deputy Chief Crown Prosecutor for CPS North West, said: “The sentence delivered today sends another message to those who choose to take part in public disorder. Criminals will be rapidly dealt with by the justice system.
“This case demonstrates the Crown Prosecution Service’s commitment to swift justice and ensuring those involved in offending arising out of the public disorder over the last week are subjected to the full force of the law.
“We continue to work at pace with our partners across the criminal justice system to ensure anyone creating fear and intimidation within their communities face the consequences of their actions.”
Notes to editors
- Paul Smith, date of birth 03/05/2003, is from Manchester.
- The Director of Public Prosecutions has instructed prosecutors to authorise criminal charges immediately once police present the minimum evidence needed to meet the threshold for a charge, so those arrested can be put before the courts without delay.
- The CPS has deployed extra lawyers to bolster our 24/7 out-of-hours charging service and make sure there is sufficient capacity to charge suspects at any time of day in every part of the country.
Original article link: https://www.cps.gov.uk/north-west/news/violent-thug-jailed-after-throwing-bricks-police-during-disorder-manchester
