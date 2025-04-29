POST (Parliamentary Office of Science and Technology)
|Printable version
Virtual wards and hospital at home
Virtual wards aim to provide hospital level healthcare in patients' homes. What are the opportunities and risks for patients, carers and the NHS?
DOI: https://doi.org/10.58248/PN744
Download the full report
Virtual wards and hospital at home (PDF, 798.12 KB)
Overview
- Virtual wards, also known as ‘hospital at home’, provide hospital-level care to patients in their own home or community setting. Multidisciplinary teams can provide in-person and technology-enabled care for people living with frailty, cardiac, respiratory and other conditions.
- Lord Darzi’s 2024 independent review of the NHS identified significant pressures on services, such as long wait times for care. The report proposed that virtual wards could help reduce these pressures. In March 2025, there were 20 virtual ward beds per 100,000 GP-registered people in England.
- Emerging evidence suggests that virtual wards can improve clinical outcomes and patient satisfaction, prevent hospital admissions and reduce the length of hospital stays. Stakeholders have said that caregivers require sufficient support due to the demands that virtual wards may place on them.
- Researchers and practitioners have highlighted uncertainties about funding, cost-effectiveness and impact on the NHS. There are risks of unequal access if virtual wards are not suitable for some people due to living conditions, lack of digital skills and communication needs. Other policy considerations included staff training needs, ensuring patient safety, data and technology governance, and regulating unintended variation between virtual wards.
- Virtual wards may play a role in the government’s 10 Year Health Plan, due to be published in 2025.
Original article link: https://post.parliament.uk/research-briefings/virtual-wards-and-hospital-at-home/
