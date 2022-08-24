Parliamentary Committees and Public Enquiries
|Printable version
Visa and Mastercard respond to Treasury Committee on card fee increases
The Treasury Committee today publishes responses from Visa and Mastercard on recent increases in card transaction fees.
In October 2021, Visa and Mastercard increased cross-border interchange fees on purchases made by UK consumers to European businesses, and by European consumers to UK businesses. Fees increased from 0.2 per cent to 1.15 per cent for debit cards and 0.3 per cent to 1.5 per cent for credit card transactions.
The European Union Interchange Fee Regulation, which caps interchange fees, no longer applies to cross-border fees following the UK’s exit from the EU.
In response to the Committee, both companies argue that higher fees are justified by the greater risk of fraud in cross-border transactions, and the costs incurred by banks to prevent and detect such crime.
Visa and Mastercard also point out that they do not benefit directly from fee increases, as it is a customer’s card issuer, rather than the card payment system, who receive the additional revenue from interchange fees.
The Payment Systems Regulator (PSR) previously told the Committee it has not seen “evidence that shows that there have been significant changes in the costs” for card issuers, that could justify the increase in fees. The PSR also recently expressed concerns that these fee rises may demonstrate the market is “not working well” and “could result in higher prices paid by UK merchants and consumers”.
Chair's comment
Commenting on the responses, Rt. Hon. Mel Stride MP, Chair of the Treasury Committee, said:
“All businesses, particularly small and medium sized firms, are facing rising costs on many fronts, and the increase in cross-border card fees will only add to these pressures. It is vital that these businesses have every opportunity to succeed and are not burdened with disproportionate additional costs at this time.”
Original article link: https://committees.parliament.uk/committee/158/treasury-committee/news/172852/visa-and-mastercard-respond-to-treasury-committee-on-card-fee-increases/
Latest News from
Parliamentary Committees and Public Enquiries
Unfocused UK science and technology strategy risks “science superpower” becoming an empty slogan05/08/2022 11:38:00
The Committee’s report on a UK science and technology strategy concludes that there is an urgent need to develop an implementation plan for the Government’s welcome science and technology ambitions, or they risk becoming empty slogans.
Adult Social Care needs immediate funding injection and long-term plan, says Levelling Up Committee04/08/2022 15:33:00
The Government urgently needs to come forward with additional funding this year to help the ravaged adult social care sector meet immediate pressures, including inflation and unmet care needs, says the cross-party Levelling Up, Housing and Communities (LUHC) Committee in a report published today.
MPs question Government inaction on 'cruel' legislation targeting certain dog breeds04/08/2022 11:38:00
Members of the Commons Petitions Committee have expressed disappointment after Ministers at the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (DEFRA) responded to concerns about breed specific legislation by defending current practice and refusing to engage with petitioners.
EAC calls for rapid implementation of environmental principles in policymaking across Government29/07/2022 15:33:00
The Environmental Audit Committee (EAC) yesterday argued that there is no reason for any further delay to the roll-out of the Government’s Environmental Principles, which are intended to be binding on policymakers across many areas of central government.
New Report: MPs call for new Menopause Ambassador to keep women in the workplace29/07/2022 11:38:00
Employers' lack of support for menopausal symptoms is pushing 'highly skilled and experienced' women out of work, with knock-on effects on the gender pay gap, pension gap and the number of women in senior leadership positions.
Act now to prepare our nation’s defences28/07/2022 15:33:00
Today, the Defence Committee publishes its report “The Integrated Review, Defence in a Competitive Age and the Defence and Security Industrial Strategy”.
Pause deductions from benefits to ease cost of living crisis, MPs say28/07/2022 13:33:00
Automatic repayments to the Government and others owed by people claiming benefits should be put on hold to help households struggling with huge financial pressures during the cost of living crisis.
Transport Committee: Government must revisit decisions on Integrated Rail Plan28/07/2022 11:38:00
A thorough reassessment of the Government’s Integrated Rail Plan is essential to ensure this once-in-a-generation investment in rail is not a missed opportunity to address regional imbalances, urges the Transport Committee.