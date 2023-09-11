Vision for Economic Growth - a Roadmap to Prosperity

techUK's CEO, Julian David, was asked by the Lord Mayor of London to join an expert panel who would deliver a blueprint for how the financial and professional services sectors can be supported to deliver shared economic growth. Now published, this blueprint feature five key outcomes supported by 9 'big moves' or commitments/calls to action.

These outcomes are:

Support the conditions for growth ;

Raise investment levels ;

Become a digital-first economy ;

Anchor the UK as a leader in sustainable finance;

Pursue world-class promotion and inter-connectivity.

The ‘big moves’ are:

1) Develop a UK FPS strategy and FPS partnership council;

2) Fully implement a programme of change for UK pension and insurance funds;

3) Maximise the effectiveness of every pound of Government support;

4) Be internationally competitive on data;

5) Invest in driving an innovation and growth mindset;

6) Create the conditions to scale and accelerate finance for the transition;

7) Scale new, high-integrity markets and be at the forefront of new investment opportunities;

8) Showcase the UK’s financial and professional services on the international stage like never before;

9) Create innovative networks across the world.

This blueprint will resonate with a great deal of techUK members and we contribute further to this work as it progresses. If you're interested in knowing more, visit https://www.theglobalcity.uk/vision-for-economic-growth or email andy.thornley@techuk.org.