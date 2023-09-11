techUK
Vision for Economic Growth - a Roadmap to Prosperity
techUK's CEO, Julian David, was asked by the Lord Mayor of London to join an expert panel who would deliver a blueprint for how the financial and professional services sectors can be supported to deliver shared economic growth. Now published, this blueprint feature five key outcomes supported by 9 'big moves' or commitments/calls to action.
These outcomes are:
- Support the conditions for growth ;
- Raise investment levels ;
- Become a digital-first economy ;
- Anchor the UK as a leader in sustainable finance;
- Pursue world-class promotion and inter-connectivity.
The ‘big moves’ are:
1) Develop a UK FPS strategy and FPS partnership council;
2) Fully implement a programme of change for UK pension and insurance funds;
3) Maximise the effectiveness of every pound of Government support;
4) Be internationally competitive on data;
5) Invest in driving an innovation and growth mindset;
6) Create the conditions to scale and accelerate finance for the transition;
7) Scale new, high-integrity markets and be at the forefront of new investment opportunities;
8) Showcase the UK’s financial and professional services on the international stage like never before;
9) Create innovative networks across the world.
This blueprint will resonate with a great deal of techUK members and we contribute further to this work as it progresses. If you're interested in knowing more, visit https://www.theglobalcity.uk/vision-for-economic-growth or email andy.thornley@techuk.org.
