A responsible approach to global markets.

Work is underway to remove barriers to global trade as part of efforts to grow Scotland's international economic opportunities.

The Vision for Trade annual report sets out steps taken to increase progress towards net zero through trade, while making it easier for businesses to access international markets.

The report shows progress on meeting the aims of the recently published National Strategy for Economic Transformation, that seeks to strengthen Scotland’s position in new markets and industries while generating new, well-paid jobs from a just transition to net zero, and how trade is helping Scotland’s economic recovery following the impacts of EU exit and COVID-19.

Trade Minister Ivan McKee said:

“The Vision for Trade sets out five principles which underpin our trade decisions and relationships - inclusive growth, wellbeing, sustainability, net zero and good governance. This annual report shows how we’ve been putting these into practice to meet the needs of Scotland’s people and businesses.

“These principles have never been more important in view of Russia’s illegal invasion of Ukraine, which rightly demanded severe economic sanctions. I welcome the steps taken by many Scottish businesses which have done the right thing and severed links with Russia, and call upon others to follow, where it is safe to do so.

“The report details how the Scottish Government has fulfilled its commitment to end overseas support for fossil fuel goods and services, and outlines the practical actions taken towards making it easier for businesses to access international markets.

“There are both opportunities and barriers within the global trade environment, which can affect Scotland’s position in new markets. As set out in the National Strategy for Economic Transformation, we can harness trade to support our wider economic, social and environmental aims, while opening new markets and building a fairer and more equal society.”

Background

Read A Vision for Trade annual report in full here.