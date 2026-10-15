Welsh Government
|Printable version
Vision laid out for ‘no wrong door’ approach to mental health support
People should be able to access mental health support whenever they first seek help, without the need for a referral.
- 'no wrong door’ approach to ensure people get help wherever they go
- no referral needed to prevent long waits for mental health support
- more than 300,000 contacts to NHS 111 press 2 mental health helpline
People should be able to access mental health support whenever they first seek help, without the need for a referral.
That’s the vision of Mental Health Minister Delyth Jewell, as she set out the Welsh Government’s commitment to same-day access and a 'no wrong door' approach to mental health support.
Speaking during a Wales Alliance for Mental Health event at the Norwegian Church to mark World Mental Health Day, she stressed how people should be able to access help quickly and easily wherever they seek it.
This transformation of mental health support is a commitment in the recently published Programme for Government. The Programme also commits to working across the Welsh Government to improve mental health and wellbeing, and being led by data, research and the voices of those with lived experience.
The ‘open-access’ approach is currently being trialled through a number of demonstrator projects before being rolled out further across Wales. This approach aims to respond to the individuals main concerns on the day that they reach out for support. Where a need for specialist support is identified, there will be seamless access to the right level of support.
The model builds on the NHS 111 Wales Press 2 service, a helpline for urgent mental health support, which has seen more than 300,000 contacts since it was launched nearly four years ago.
Mental Health Minister Delyth Jewell said:
The Open Access approach is about making it easier for people to get help when and wherever they need it.
We support the same-day support model, as it removes unnecessary barriers, reduces waiting times, and provides a straightforward route into services for those who may be struggling with their mental health.
Most importantly, it helps ensure that people receive support at the point they first seek help, rather than waiting for a referral or until they reach crisis point.
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/vision-laid-out-no-wrong-door-approach-mental-health-support
Latest News from
Welsh Government
Thousands of Welsh farm payments land in bank accounts as support ramps up14/10/2026 15:25:00
Yesterday thousands of Welsh farms have advance farm payments in the bank, giving businesses financial support, at a challenging time for the industry.
Welsh Government takes action to climate-proof Wales's transport network14/10/2026 14:25:00
The Welsh Government is working with partners to build a transport network that can withstand future climate pressures and best serve the people of Wales, it was announced yesterday.
Agreement reached on Supplementary Budget14/10/2026 09:05:00
Welsh Government and Welsh Labour reach agreement on further investment for Additional Learning Needs, enabling the Supplementary Budget for 2026-2027 to proceed.
Prepare for winter - don't forget your RSV vaccine13/10/2026 11:05:00
Simple steps, including 3 different vaccines, can help protect you and your family this winter.
Enterprise Minister heads to Boston to grow Wales' AI and technology trade links13/10/2026 09:05:00
Cabinet Minister for Enterprise, Connectivity and Energy, Adam Price, is in Boston this week to build new trade and investment links in artificial intelligence, technology, and digital sectors.
Wales backs period dignity on International Day of the Girl12/10/2026 14:05:00
The Welsh Government yesterday marked International Day of the Girl by reaffirming its commitment to ending period poverty and building a Period Proud Wales.
Welsh Government calls on people to stand up to hate12/10/2026 10:20:00
The Welsh Government is urging witnesses to support victims and report hate crime, as new figures reveal the continuing impact of hatred and prejudice on individuals and communities.
Research reveals true scale of heritage's role in Welsh jobs, economy and communities09/10/2026 17:05:00
Wales’ story is often told through our landscapes, townscapes and in the countless historic buildings and ancient monuments that are all around us. According to major new research published today [Friday 9th October], these historic places, known as the ‘historic environment’, support nearly 18,000 jobs and contribute more than £738million to the nation’s economy every year.
Prepare now, don't wait: Bird keepers urged to act ahead of winter bird flu risk09/10/2026 16:05:00
Bird keepers across Wales are being urged to prepare now, as the higher-risk winter period for avian influenza approaches.