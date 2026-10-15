Vision laid out for ‘no wrong door’ approach to mental health support

People should be able to access mental health support whenever they first seek help, without the need for a referral.

'no wrong door’ approach to ensure people get help wherever they go

no referral needed to prevent long waits for mental health support

more than 300,000 contacts to NHS 111 press 2 mental health helpline

People should be able to access mental health support whenever they first seek help, without the need for a referral.

That’s the vision of Mental Health Minister Delyth Jewell, as she set out the Welsh Government’s commitment to same-day access and a 'no wrong door' approach to mental health support.

Speaking during a Wales Alliance for Mental Health event at the Norwegian Church to mark World Mental Health Day, she stressed how people should be able to access help quickly and easily wherever they seek it.

This transformation of mental health support is a commitment in the recently published Programme for Government. The Programme also commits to working across the Welsh Government to improve mental health and wellbeing, and being led by data, research and the voices of those with lived experience.

The ‘open-access’ approach is currently being trialled through a number of demonstrator projects before being rolled out further across Wales. This approach aims to respond to the individuals main concerns on the day that they reach out for support. Where a need for specialist support is identified, there will be seamless access to the right level of support.

The model builds on the NHS 111 Wales Press 2 service, a helpline for urgent mental health support, which has seen more than 300,000 contacts since it was launched nearly four years ago.

Mental Health Minister Delyth Jewell said: