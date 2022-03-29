Visionary researchers awarded Ernest Rutherford fellowships

Ten new Ernest Rutherford fellows tackle challenges of tomorrow in the fields of astronomy, solar and planetary science, cosmology and physics.

With this new £5.6 million investment, Science and Technology Facilities Council (STFC) continues to support early-career academics in conducting independent research using the UK’s globally recognised skills in astronomy and physics.

The Ernest Rutherford fellowships both attract outstanding overseas academics to the UK and encourage talented UK-based researchers to remain in the country.

Unravelling science mysteries

The fellowships provide exceptional researchers from diverse backgrounds with the opportunity to address exciting questions in science over the next five years, such as:

Why is the expansion of the Universe accelerating?

What was the role of neutrinos at the beginning of the Universe?

How can we improve space weather forecasting?

How many kinds of neutrinos are there, and what are their masses?

What physical and chemical conditions result in the formation of planets?

Diverse cohort of outstanding researchers

Professor Mark Thomson, STFC Executive Chair, said:

STFC continues to encourage talented early-career researchers in their ambitious goals in the fields of experimental and theoretical particle physics, astronomy, nuclear physics and accelerator physics. Our new Ernest Rutherford fellows represent a diverse cohort of outstanding researchers from both within the UK and also from overseas, and they will join and enhance the UK’s world-class programmes in physics and astronomy.

Since 2011, 94% of fellows who were employed had secured a permanent contract after their fellowship had ended. Since 2014, at least 96% of fellows each year found that their fellowship was essential or very helpful to obtain their current position.

Click here for the full press release