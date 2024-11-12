Visit the famous landmark, HMS Belfast, for less thanks to TfL partnership

HMS Belfast is one of the most famous sights along the Thames and a must-visit historical attraction.

A veteran warship, HMS Belfast is the only remaining British Navy warship from D-Day

Customers using TfL services can now benefit from 2-for-1 entry

TfL's partnerships with leading attractions across the capital aim to encourage people to use public transport to explore London's cultural gems

Transport for London (TfL) is partnering with Imperial War Museums' HMS Belfast to offer customers 2-for-1 entry for simply travelling by public transport.*

Built in 1936, HMS Belfast is now an iconic London landmark, permanently moored on the River Thames. With nine decks to explore, visitors can hear stories of life onboard from the 900 crew who called it home, take a seat in the Captain's chair and delve into the armoured heart of the ship to see the machinery held within. HMS Belfast was the largest of the Royal Navy's Town-class light cruisers and had a rich and varied life having fired some of the opening shots on D-Day, protected Arctic convoys and supported Allied troops in the Korean War.

In addition to its naval past, HMS Belfast has played a more contemporary role in recent popular culture having been part of the 2012 Olympic Games celebrations, featured in the announcement of Daniel Craig as James Bond in 2005, the BBC's Killing Eve and an Eminem performance of Toy Soldiers. Located right across from the Tower of London and St Paul's Cathedral, HMS Belfast is just a short walk from London Bridge Underground station and other cultural and historic highlights in the heart of the city.

Julie Dixon, Head of Customer Information, Design and Partnerships at TfL, yesterday said:

"London is brimming with amazing historical and cultural attractions, and we hope that our partnership with HMS Belfast will encourage even more Londoners and visitors to discover this iconic warship. With many of us looking for new experiences, this offer is a great way of enjoying one of the city's cultural gems and unique attractions for less."

Daniel Schnable, HMS Belfast Site Manager, yesterday said:

"HMS Belfast is so much more than a museum, it is a historic site, a witness to the world during the most challenging times of the twentieth century, and an iconic London landmark. A whole day can be spent navigating its many rooms and climbing the ladders down to the depths of the Shell Room, right to the top of the Gun Direction Platform, and discovering the real human stories of those who served onboard. We are thrilled to be partnering with TfL to encourage more people to visit HMS Belfast and gain a fascinating window into Britain's naval history."

TfL offers customers discounts at attractions across the capital including with Historic Royal Palaces and Merlin Attractions, with more partnerships to come over the next few months.

*The 2-for-1 offer for HMS Belfast is valid until March 2025 (excluding half-term: 17 to 23 February). This offer can only be redeemed in person.

One person from each party must show proof of the TfL Oyster and Contactless app at the ticket office, which must be downloaded and logged into in advance.

This offer is available for up to five full price tickets and five free tickets in one transaction. Children aged five and under go free. Discounts are available for children between five and 15 years of age, students, seniors and disabled individuals.