Visitor Levy Bill marks historic moment for English regions, says IPPR North

IPPR North has reacted to the landmark Visitor Levy Bill introduced to Parliament on Wednesday

Leading think tank for the North of England hails government's implementation of their calls for overnight visitor levy

Regional mayors starting to be given real "fiscal firepower" to invest in their communities at last, say researchers

Bill marks the start of historic changes for England's regions and a chance to truly transform the North

Zoë Billingham, director of IPPR North, said:

“This marks one of the biggest steps for fiscal decentralisation this country has seen so far. IPPR North has long called for mayors to be handed the powers to raise an overnight visitor levy so they can invest in the people and places they know best.

"Millions of visitors stay every year for our football, our music, our culture. It’s only right that tourism gives something back to local communities. At the same time, we welcome measures to protect budget holidays by making the levy progressive. This is a chance to prove what devolution done well can deliver.

"This should just be the start and by no means the finish line. Government must continue on this level of ambition by ensuring its plans for income tax devolution can give the North the proper tools it needs to transform its regions and shape its future."

Experts are available for interview

CONTACT

Maeve Schaffer, IPPR North communications lead on 07585772633 or m.schaffer@ippr.org

NOTES TO EDITORS

The IPPR North 2025 publication, calling for mayors to be given the power to collect an overnight visitor levy, Britons back local leaders with fiscal firepower is available here: https://www.ippr.org/articles/britons-back-local-leaders-with-fiscal-firepower