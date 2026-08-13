Visitors Car Park temporary closure

The Visitors Car Park will be closed for maintenance from Monday 17 August and will reopen on Wednesday 26 August.

During this period, visitors can use the overflow car park and the additional parking available across the wider Stormont Estate where required.

A number of parking spaces for blue badge holders are available in the upper car park at Parliament Buildings.

To arrange parking, please contact our Usher Services office before your visit:

Telephone: 028 9052 1900

Email: usherservicesdl@niassembly.gov.uk