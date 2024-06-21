NHS England
|Printable version
Visits To NHS Website’s Hay Fever Page More Than Double
The number of hay fever sufferers searching for NHS advice has more than doubled in the past week as temperatures rise across England.
The NHS website has received an average of 11,736 visits a day since Monday compared to a daily average of 4,749 visits at the weekend – an increase of 147%.
Visits to the hay fever page peaked yesterday (Thursday) with 14,978 visits – equivalent to one visit every six seconds.
Professor Sir Stephen Powis, NHS National Medical Director, said: “Most people will be pleased to see summer finally arrive, but it also seems to have led to an increase in pollen levels and discomfort for hay fever sufferers.
“Hay fever symptoms can usually be managed at home or with medication widely available in community pharmacies or supermarkets.
“And I would also encourage people to use the NHS website page which offers helpful advice and tips on how best to manage hay fever and ease symptoms over the coming months.”
There is currently no cure for hay fever, which usually hits between late March and September when the weather is warm, windy, and humid, and the pollen count is at its highest.
The symptoms include sneezing, coughing, a runny or blocked nose, as well as red, itchy, or watery eyes. Sufferers can also experience headaches, earache or lose their sense of smell.
The NHS hay fever page details several ways people can ease their symptoms including staying indoors, keeping their windows shut, not cutting their grass or coating their nostrils with Vaseline to trap the pollen.
The page also offers advice on different treatments available from pharmacists and recommends when people should seek help from their GP.
The NHS website is the UK’s biggest health website with an estimated 2.1 million visits a day in 2023 from people seeking information and advice.
It includes over 4,000 pages and provides information about 990 medical conditions as well other health services including applying for a free UK Global Health Insurance Card for healthcare cover abroad, finding a GP, and a pregnancy due date calculator.
For more information visit nhs.uk/conditions/hay-fever
Original article link: https://www.england.nhs.uk/2024/06/visits-to-nhs-websites-hay-fever-page-more-than-double/
Latest News from
NHS England
Synnovis cyber attack – statement from NHS England21/06/2024 16:20:00
On 3 June, Synnovis, a pathology laboratory which processes blood tests on behalf of a number of NHS organisations, primarily in South East London, was the victim of a cyber attack.
NHS delivers 4 million spring covid vaccines21/06/2024 13:20:00
Over 4 million people have now received their spring covid booster from the NHS just 10 weeks after bookings officially opened as part of the latest vaccination campaign.
NHS staff among those recognised in 2024 King’s Birthday Honours17/06/2024 11:15:00
NHS staff including paramedics, nurses and doctors are among dozens of frontline workers recognised in the 2024 King’s Birthday Honours list, released recently (Friday 14 June).
NHS continues to face record demand for services, new data shows13/06/2024 11:15:00
NHS staff continue to face significant demand for urgent care, with new figures showing that A&Es in England managed their busiest ever month for attendances in May.
NHS identifies over half a million more people at risk of type 2 diabetes in a Year12/06/2024 15:10:00
Over half a million (549,000) more people in England have been identified by the NHS as being at risk of developing type 2 diabetes in a year, NHS figures show.
NHS England appoints first medical director for mental health and neurodiversity04/06/2024 11:15:00
Dr Adrian James yesterday (Monday 3 June) appointed by NHS England to a new role supporting the transformation of services for people with mental health needs, autism, a learning disability and those who are neurodiverse.
Thousands of NHS patients to access trials of personalised cancer ‘vaccines’31/05/2024 15:15:00
Thousands of cancer patients in England are set to gain fast-tracked access to trials of personalised cancer vaccines following the launch of a world-leading NHS trial “matchmaking” service to help find new life-saving treatments.
One month left to get spring covid jab as NHS rolls out joint appointment booking31/05/2024 14:15:00
With only one month left of this year’s spring covid vaccine programme, the NHS is urging all eligible people who haven’t yet had their top-up to come forward and get protected before 30 June 2024.