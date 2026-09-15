Vital £9.3 million funding boost for victims in Essex

Funding will help victim-survivors of all types of crime including domestic abuse and sexual violence

Funding will help victim-survivors of all types of crime including domestic abuse and sexual violence

Minister Davies-Jones visits Essex based support services to meet survivors who will benefit from funding

Part of Government’s commitment to halve violence against women and girls and ensure swifter justice for victims

Thousands of victim-survivors across Essex will receive vital support such as individual mentoring and counselling thanks to £9.3 million in Government funding.

The investment has been allocated to the Essex Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner to offer practical, emotional and therapeutic support services for victims of all types of crime over the next two years.

Alex Davies-Jones, the Minister for Victims, Violence Against Women and Girls and International Justice, recently visited Essex-based victim services to meet survivors and understand how they will benefit from the funding.

Next Chapter provides free and confidential services to victims of domestic abuse, offering trauma-informed mentoring as well as programmes specially designed for young people. The specialist service also runs individual recovery programmes to help survivors rebuild their lives.

CARA is a Rape Crisis centre which offers specialist support to victim-survivors of sexual violence and child sexual abuse. The independent service provides counselling for victims and therapeutic support as well as access to Independent Sexual Violence Advisors who help guide survivors through the criminal justice system.

The Ministry of Justice funding will support both services to continue their crucial advocacy for victim-survivors.

Minister for Victims, Violence against Women and Girls and International Justice, Alex Davies-Jones, yesterday said:

Meeting the incredible teams at both Next Chapter and CARA today has been a privilege and I’d like to thank them for their dedicated work supporting victims. I’ve also spoken to brave victim-survivors and heard directly from them just how life-changing this support is. Whether it’s a supportive mentor for a woman fleeing her abuser or trauma-informed counselling to help victims get back on their feet, these services offer victims-survivors absolutely essential support. That’s why we are proud to back their work across Essex with this crucial £9.3m funding. We are unwavering in our mission to protect women and girls from VAWG and deliver swifter justice for victims.

Roger Hirst MBE, Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner for Essex, yesterday said:

Victims are at the heart of everything we do. Through our investment in specialist domestic abuse and sexual violence services across Essex, Southend and Thurrock, we are ensuring that victims can access the support, advocacy and practical help they need to stay safe and recover. Our commitment is clear: victims must be able to find help easily, understand their rights and receive the support they need, regardless of whether they have reported a crime. By working together, we are helping victims rebuild their lives while strengthening our collective response to violence against women and girls and all forms of abuse. The visit by Minister Alex Davies-Jones provides an important opportunity to hear directly from victims and survivors about their experiences. Their voices are essential in helping us continuously improve services and ensure support remains accessible, effective and centred on the needs of those we serve.

This funding forms part of the unprecedented £550 million of Government investment over the next three years to help victims and witnesses through the justice process. The funding has been allocated across all Police and Crime Commissioner areas in England and Wales to support victims of crime in their local communities.

The Government has also awarded £8.7 million to Rape Crisis England & Wales to continue the vital around-the-clock Rape and Sexual Abuse Support Line, providing 24/7 support for anyone affected by sexual violence in England and Wales.

The Prime Minister has also blocked anyone in prison for rape, serious child sexual offences or grooming from upcoming sentencing changes.

Notes to Editors