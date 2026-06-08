Vital annual beach work reduces flood risk on Lincolnshire coast

Around 300,000 cubic metres of sand helps to reduce risk of flooding for 20,000 homes, 24,500 businesses and static caravans and 35,000 hectares of land.

The Environment Agency will be starting annual work this Tuesday (9 June 2026) to reduce the risk of flooding for Lincolnshire’s coastal communities.

Sand will be topped up on beaches between Saltfleet and Gibraltar Point costing over £7 million. This annual beach management work involves dredging sand from licensed seabed areas and pumping it onto beaches, replacing the sand naturally lost to the sea throughout the year.

Over the next 4 to 5 weeks, around 300,000 cubic metres of sand will be topped up. This reduces the risk of flooding for 20,000 homes and businesses, 24,500 static caravans and 35,000 hectares of land.

Replenishing the sand means that the beaches, instead of hard defences like sea walls, take the brunt of the waves’ force and energy. This reduces the amount of damage and erosion to the hard defences and lessens the risk of water overtopping them.

The Environment Agency has been restoring sand levels on the Lincolnshire coast every year since 1994.

In addition to reducing flood risk, the work brings supplementary social and economic benefits by retaining the sandy beaches for a vibrant tourism industry.

Deborah Higton, Flood Risk Manager at the Environment Agency, said:

Our current coastal management approach of re-nourishing the beaches between Saltfleet and Gibraltar Point is vital to managing tidal flood risk for Lincolnshire by better protecting the ageing coastal defences. The work also brings wider benefits in maintaining the county’s sandy beaches for us all to enjoy. But despite our best efforts, much of Lincolnshire is at, or below, sea level meaning flooding can still happen. That’s why we urge people to prepare and plan for the worst by signing up to receive our free flood warnings.

Background:

The work is funded as part of the Environment Agency’s capital programme.

The Environment Agency is currently delivering the government’s flood and coastal risk management (FCRM) investment programme of flood and coastal defences.

This has seen £2.65 billion invested since 2024 and a further £4.2 billion committed over the next three years to construct new schemes and maintain existing defences.

The Environment Agency urges people to plan ahead for flooding.

They can find out if their property is in an at-risk area by signing up for free flood warnings.

Further information on all these steps and more is available at GOV.UK/Flood and by calling Floodline on 0345 988 1188.