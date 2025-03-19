Met Office
|Printable version
Vital climate signs sounding alarms shows latest planetary report
The imprint of human-induced climate change is evident in the 2024 State of the Global Climate Report from the World Meteorological Organization.
WMO’s flagship report published today shows:
- Atmospheric concentration of carbon dioxide are at the highest levels in the last 800,000 years.
- Globally each of the past ten years were individually the ten warmest years on record.
- Each of the past eight years has set a new record for ocean heat content.
- The 18 lowest Arctic sea-ice extents on record were all in the past 18 years.
- The three lowest Antarctic ice extents were in the past three years.
- The largest three-year loss of glacier mass on record occurred in the past three years.
- The rate of sea level rise has doubled since satellite measurements began.
Sounding alarms
Professor Stephen Belcher is the Met Office chief scientist. Commenting on today’s report, he said: “The latest planetary health check tells us that earth is profoundly ill. Many of the vital signs are sounding alarms.
“Globally, earth has experienced the ten warmest years on record over the last ten years. And at both poles we are seeing record loss of sea ice, while the largest three-year loss of glacier mass on record has occurred in the past three years.
“Without serious efforts to heed the warnings, extreme weather events - such as drought, heatwaves and flooding - will continue to worsen.”
2024 was the warmest year in a 175-year series running from 1850.
Original article link: https://www.metoffice.gov.uk/about-us/news-and-media/media-centre/weather-and-climate-news/2025/vital-climate-signs-are-sounding-alarms-highlights-the-latest-planetary-report
Latest News from
Met Office
Aviation Data Enhances Met Office Weather Forecasts07/03/2025 10:15:00
After a successful trial aircraft-generated data is being used by the Met Office in a move to further improve weather forecasting.
Two named storms and a typical mix of winter weather: Winter 2024/25 statistics04/03/2025 15:15:15
A look back at Winter 2024/25 and February 2025's provisional weather and climate statistics.
Warnings issued as UK weather turns wet and windy20/02/2025 09:25:00
Warnings for wind and rain have been issued as the UK’s dominant weather regime shifts in the coming days.
Cold regime to be replaced with mild, wet and windy weather17/02/2025 15:15:15
ild conditions with wind and rain are on the way in the second half of the week, potentially reaching highs of 16°C, but snow and ice warnings start the week.
Advancing the monitoring of space weather events11/02/2025 15:15:15
The Met Office Space Weather Operations Centre (MOSWOC) has been monitoring the Sun’s activity for over ten years, but how exactly is space weather observed on the Earth’s surface? And what role does the UK have in this global monitoring network?
Sunny and cool January kicks off the new year04/02/2025 15:15:15
A look back on January 2025's provisional weather and climate statistics.
A look back on Storm Éowyn03/02/2025 15:15:15
A week on from Storm Éowyn, we look back at the storm, its impacts and how the forecast developed.
An unsettled start to the week with wind and rain warnings in force27/01/2025 15:15:15
It will be an unsettled start to the week across the UK, with National Severe Weather Warnings for wind and rain in place.