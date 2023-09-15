WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
‘Vital government funds children’s services in Autumn Statement’ – LGA on children’s charities warning
Cllr Louise Gittins, Chair of the Local Government Association’s Children and Young People Board, responded to new analysis by the Children’s Services Funding Alliance, revealing soaring costs for children’s social care
“The number of children in need of support from councils is now at its highest level since before the pandemic. This underlines why it is absolutely vital that in the upcoming Autumn Statement, the Government adequately funds children’s services so councils can meet this rising demand and ensure children and their families get the support they need, as soon as they need it.
“The funding announced in the Government’s children’s social care implementation strategy, is helpful but falls short of addressing the £1.6 billion shortfall – estimated prior to inflation – required each year simply to maintain current service levels.
“Significant additional funding for all councils, not just for those chosen for the Department for Education’s pilot and pathfinder schemes, can be wisely invested in stabilising the current system to ensure strong foundations on which to build future reform.”
