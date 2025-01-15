‘Vital government sets out SEND reform plan’ – LGA response to PAC report

Cllr Arooj Shah, Chair of the Local Government Association’s Children and Young People Board responds to a report by the Public Accounts Committee on support for children and young people with special educational needs and disabilities

“The Committee is right to describe the failing SEND system as an emergency, and its report reflects councils’ long-standing concerns over the need for more inclusive provision and the immense financial pressures on councils to be adequately addressed.

“It is vital the Government urgently sets out a comprehensive reform plan that ensures children and their families get the support they need and deserve.

“This must include ensuring councils are on a financially stable footing, with high needs deficits written off.

“Otherwise, many councils will face a financial cliff-edge, and be faced with having to cut other services to balance budgets through no fault of their own, or their residents.”

