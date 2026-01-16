Vital lifeline for Widewater Lagoon wildlife to be restored

The Environment Agency will refurbish the mitigation pipe at Widewater Lagoon near Lancing in early 2026.

The Environment Agency will begin essential works in late January 2026 to refurbish the mitigation pipe at Widewater Lagoon, a designated Local Wildlife Site near Lancing, West Sussex.

The pipe plays a crucial role in maintaining appropriate water levels by allowing seawater to enter the lagoon during high tides, supporting the diverse range of wildlife that calls the lagoon home.

Routine inspections identified that the seaward section of the pipe and its supporting timber frame need replacing. Works are scheduled to take place from late January to the end of March 2026 and are being funded from the existing budget for beach management along the Shoreham and Lancing frontage.

Andy Manville of the Environment Agency said:

Widewater Lagoon is a treasured local wildlife site, home to a rich variety of species that depend on carefully balanced water levels to thrive. This essential work will ensure the lagoon continues to flourish as a haven for wildlife and a much-loved destination for visitors for years to come. We’re grateful for the support of local partners and the community, and we’ll do everything we can to minimise disruption during the works.

The Environment Agency has been working closely with Tom Rutland MP, the World of Widewater (WoW) committee, Lancing Parish Council, and Adur & Worthing Council throughout the planning of this project.

What residents and visitors need to know:

Beach access in the immediate area will be temporarily restricted during construction.

Some weekend working may be required due to tide times and conditions.

The Environment Agency thanks the local community for their patience and apologises for any inconvenience.

Background