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Valuation Office Agency
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VOA integration with HMRC

Information about integration on 1 April 2026.

On 1 April 2026, the functions of the Valuation Office Agency (VOA) will be integrated into HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC), and the Valuation Office Agency will no longer exist as an executive agency.  

This change will not impact the delivery of our core or statutory services. This includes business rates valuation checks and challenges, Council Tax band challenges, and the work carried out by rent officers. 

Working with our customers 

If you are currently a customer with the VOA, you do not need to take any action. Your case will continue to be progressed but any communications after 1 April will come from the Valuation Office within HMRC.  

The customer helpline number will remain the same and the online contact form will still be available, so please continue to contact us in the usual way.

If you are a commercial client working with the District Valuer Services team, there will be no change to the service provided. 

If you are in contact with a caseworker, their email address will change to @hmrc.gov.uk. They will continue to receive emails to their old VOA address. 

Staying safe from scammers 

Scammers often pay attention to current affairs and changes. Typically, we see an increase in suspicious activity when business rates and Council Tax bills are sent out. 

As usual, if we contact you about a specific property we will always mention the address, give you a reference number and verify your identity. 

We will never contact you without mentioning an address, ask you for money without a clear explanation or tell you what you owe for business rates or Council Tax. 

If you are unsure about any contact you have received, report it to HMRC.

 

Channel website: https://www.gov.uk/government/organisations/valuation-office-agency

Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/voa-integration-with-hmrc

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