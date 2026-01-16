VOA launches new customer feedback survey

The Valuation Office Agency (VOA) will launch a new customer feedback survey in January 2026.

We’re launching a new customer feedback survey in January 2026. If you’ve recently received a decision from us, or your case has recently been closed, you may be contacted via email and asked for your views on your experience.

To design services that are easy to use we need to understand our customers’ expectations, needs and experiences. This research helps us to understand how we can deliver an excellent customer experience.

The survey is optional and does not collect personal information as part of its main questions. You will have the option to provide your email address if you would like to be contacted by the VOA for future research.

If you have any doubt about the authenticity of an email you receive which claims to come from the Valuation Office Agency (VOA), please do not follow any links within the email, disclose any personal details or respond to it. Instead, forward it to phishing@hmrc.gov.uk.

See the HMRC Privacy Notice for details about how we collect, use, protect and secure your personal information.

If you have any queries or concerns, you can also contact the research team at:customerinsight@voa.gov.uk.